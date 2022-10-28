ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Examiner

Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week

The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll

Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech

Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
GEORGIA STATE
KTAR.com

Former President Obama to hold rally for Sen. Kelly, Hobbs in Arizona

PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally Wednesday in Phoenix with Sen. Mark Kelly, gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and other democratic candidates. Set up by the Arizona Democratic Party, the name of the event is “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!”. Admission...
ARIZONA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Last reports before NC Senate election show who’s giving to Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley

The final campaign finance reports before Election Day show Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley continuing to outraise her Republican opponent, Rep. Ted Budd. On Thursday, the Federal Election Commission required candidates to submit reports to mark how much they raised, spent and the amount of cash they have left. The reports include data through Oct. 19.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios Seattle

MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District

A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
WASHINGTON STATE

