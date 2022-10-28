Read full article on original website
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
Washington Examiner
Jan. 6 committee delivers surprise before midterm elections: Washington Photos of the Week
The House Jan. 6 select committee convened for its last hearing before the midterm elections in the highest-profile event this week on Capitol Hill. The panel voted Thursday unanimously to issue a surprise subpoena for former President Donald Trump to testify about the Capitol riot they allege he started with his false election claims and by beckoning backers to Washington to disrupt the certification of President Joe Biden's victory. A defiant Trump denounced the committee Friday as “highly partisan political Hacks and Thugs" while repeating baseless claims the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen."
Washington Senate: Murray calls for gun control after being accused of being soft on crime during debate
Sen. Patty Murray defended her record against Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley during Sunday's debate as she looks to hold on a seat she has held since 1993.
Chronicle
Tiffany Smiley Seeks to Become State’s First Republican U.S. Senator Since 2001
Editor's Note: For a story focused on Democrat Sen. Patty Murray's candidacy, click here. Laying equal claim to the relatable mom Sen. Patty Murray, D-Bothell, has long marketed herself as, Tiffany Smiley, R-Pasco, is taking on the sixth most senior senator in the United States in hopes of representing Washington.
Obama cuts ad for Cheri Beasley as Republicans ratchet up offensive in North Carolina
Former President Barack Obama lavished praise on and endorsed North Carolina Senate hopeful Cheri Beasley in a new ad Tuesday as Democrats eye an opening. Hailing her devotion to working-class folks, Obama implored voters to cast their vote for her while emphasizing that it's "going to be a close race."
Washington Examiner
Arizona and Nevada voters believe they would be better off with GOP winning Congress: Poll
Voters in Arizona and Nevada believe they would be better off with Republicans taking control of Congress in the midterm elections, a new poll indicates. In both Arizona and Nevada, 47% of likely voters believe they would be better off should the Republicans win control of Congress, whereas only 40% and 36%, respectively, believe they would be worse off, according to a new poll released by CNN on Thursday.
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson With 1 Month Until Midterms
Two-term Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has achieved a small competitive edge over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to the latest polls on the Wisconsin Senate race. The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight found that, as of September 30, Johnson was expected to receive 48.6 percent of the vote against Barnes' 46.7...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
"I'm tired of waiting": Oath Keepers grew frustrated with Trump days ahead of the Capitol attack, texts show
An FBI special agent's testimony in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial revealed that members of the far-right militia became increasingly impatient while waiting for then-President Donald Trump to deputize his supporters and stop the joint session of Congress from counting the Electoral College votes. "Either Trump gets off his...
Montana’s western U.S. House district goes from ‘likely to ‘leans’ Republican in national analyses
Democrat Monica Tranel faces “an uphill climb” to represent Montana in the U.S. House of Representatives, but Republican and favorite Ryan Zinke “has a unique image problem,” said the Cook Political Report as it shifted its projection for the district from “Likely Republican” to “Leans Republican.”
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
KTAR.com
Former President Obama to hold rally for Sen. Kelly, Hobbs in Arizona
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally Wednesday in Phoenix with Sen. Mark Kelly, gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and other democratic candidates. Set up by the Arizona Democratic Party, the name of the event is “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!”. Admission...
Top takeaways from Washington Senate debate as Patty Murray seeks to defend 30-year tenure
Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) sought to defend her 30-plus years in the Senate as she fends off a challenge from Republican opponent Tiffany Smiley during the pair’s first and only scheduled debate before the midterm elections in just two weeks.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Raleigh News & Observer
Last reports before NC Senate election show who’s giving to Ted Budd, Cheri Beasley
The final campaign finance reports before Election Day show Democratic Senate nominee Cheri Beasley continuing to outraise her Republican opponent, Rep. Ted Budd. On Thursday, the Federal Election Commission required candidates to submit reports to mark how much they raised, spent and the amount of cash they have left. The reports include data through Oct. 19.
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
MAGA Republican faces rural Democrat in 3rd Congressional District
A Southwest Washington Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump could soon be replaced by a far-right candidate who instead wants to impeach President Biden. Driving the news: Voters in Washington's 3rd Congressional District have a choice in next month's election between Republican Joe Kent, a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump, or Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a rural Democrat who owns an auto shop.
Democrats lead in Michigan, Pennsylvania, too close to call in Wisconsin, new poll shows
With the midterms just weeks away, a recent poll conducted in three key states shows that Democrats have an edge over Republicans in Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the results were too close to call in Wisconsin. In Michigan, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has around 42% of voter favorability to...
Supreme Court rejects Turkey’s bid to stop US brawl lawsuits
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Turkey’s bid to shut down lawsuits in U.S. courts stemming from a violent brawl outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington more than five years ago that left anti-government protesters badly beaten. The justices did not comment in...
