ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO