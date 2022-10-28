Read full article on original website
Related
Wayne Street ‘House of Fear’ returns for a night of fright
It’s 19 years and counting for a thrilling tradition at one Erie home. The Wayne Street “House of Fear” is up and running once again to help neighborhood kids get a fright and the fun of the Halloween spirit. The homeowner said the entire attraction takes weeks to build, and he calls it all just […]
Kids celebrate Halloween season at ‘Trail-of-Treats’
Kids got a chance to put on those costumes another time with a “Trail-of-Treats” at the Franklin Township Fire Department. People parked at the fire department, popped their trunks and greeted children eager for some candy. People also set up inside of the building to pass out treats to kids as they came through. One […]
yourerie
Not too scary for Halloween
ERIE, PA – The big question for Halloween Monday is will we see some showers? The short answer is yes, as a storm system approaches from the Ohio valley. While a few showers are possible during the daytime, it will not be a washout. Any showers through the daytime hours will be very brief and pass through pretty quickly. It will be another fairly mild day by October standards and it will still be mild for trick-or-treating Monday evening. While there is the small risk of a shower, expect mainly rain-free weather with temperatures creeping into the upper 50s in the evening.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Ski Club to Present Warren Miller's Film Daymaker
The Erie Ski Club is presenting Warren Miller's newest adventure film Daymaker on Saturday, November 19th at the Hirt Auditorium. All profits from the event will benefit the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program. The film features skiers and snowboarders go on adventures around the world. Additionally, movie goers will receive discount...
Erie Aquarium Society holds fall auction at Perry Hi-Way Hose Co.
The Erie Aquarium Society held its fall auction on Sunday at Perry Hi-Way Hose Company. People came from far and wide to the auction, as some came from Pittsburgh, Buffalo and Akron. Items for bidding included exotic fish, aquatic plants and other supplies for maintaining a fish tank. The society’s president said owning fish is […]
Mercer Co. food pantry, Chevy dealer hosting food drive
You can bring a bag filled with non-perishable, non-glass items to the Diehl Chevrolet of Hermitage on East State Street.
Watch: Kids get to trick or treat early at Millcreek Mall ‘Trail of Treats’
Local kids have a safe and fun way to celebrate Halloween. Friday night is the second night of ‘Trail of Treats’ at the Millcreek Mall. From 5 to 8 p.m., the mall will feature the indoor trick-or-treating event. Proceeds benefit the Sarah Reed Children’s Center and the Achievement Center of LECOM Health. The event allows […]
explore venango
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Penn
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Penn – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Penn is an adult male Labrador Retriever mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Penn is laid-back, very lovable, and sweet. Penn came to the rescue...
wrfalp.com
Halloween Trick-Or-Treat Hours in Greater Jamestown Area
Today is Halloween and there are a variety of Trick-or-Treating hours for municipalities around Jamestown. City of Jamestown – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Celoron – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Town of Ellicott – 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Village of Falconer – 5:00...
erienewsnow.com
Spooky Halloween Fun for Everyone Kicks Off this Weekend
Halloween weekend is finally here, and many organizations are hosting fun Halloween themed events to get into the spooky spirit. Crawford County communities kicked off the weekend festivities with Trick-or-Treating on Thursday night. Trick-or-Treat hours for Erie and Warren County can be found here. If you don't want to wait...
wnynewsnow.com
2022 Halloween Trick-or-Treat Times
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – On Monday, the area’s population of ghouls, ghosts and goblins will hit the streets on All Hallows’ Eve, better known as Halloween, to take part in a longtime tradition: Trick-or-treating. Here’s a list of trick-or-treat times in our area. City...
Trick or treat alternatives continue to increase in popularity
A sign of the times… We’ve seen a rise in non-traditional ways kids go about trick-or-treating, usually in the name of safety. Many parents like the idea of their children trick-or-treating in a more controlled environment as opposed to walking through neighborhoods and going up to stranger’s doors. We checked out two of those pre-Halloween trick-or-treat […]
Meadville celebrates 55th annual Halloween Parade
One of the biggest Halloween parades in the state of Pennsylvania rolled down the streets of Meadville on Saturday. The 55th Meadville Halloween Parade featured a circus theme called “Under the Big Top”. The family-friendly event allowed children to get candy as hundreds of vehicles drove along and passed out candy. One of them was […]
Volunteers pick apples at Girard farm to provide Erie residents with fresh produce
Second Harvest Food Bank volunteers were busy picking apples Friday at a local farm in Girard. Those in need will soon have access to some fresh produce thanks to the work of volunteers at Boyce Farm on Friday. At Boyce Farm in Girard, volunteers were busy gleaning, picking apples for those in need. It’s a […]
Titusville Herald
Titusville teen chosen as library card contest winner
Two new library cards were recently unveiled for the Crawford County Federated Library System (CCFLS). When the current supply of cards began to run low, CCFLS Administrators Jess Hilburn and Dan Slozat thought it the perfect time to inject some excitement with fresh new designs. For the children’s card, a...
Erie Maritime Museum to celebrate Veterans Day 2022, with PA Trails of History Sites
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several historic sites and museums along the Pennsylvania Trails of History will be open on Veterans Day, including the Erie Maritime Museum, offering special programming celebrating Pennsylvania veterans. The Erie Maritime Museum will participate in the national Bells of PeaceOpens In A New Window initiative, a remembrance of the 4.7 million who put on an American uniform […]
wnynewsnow.com
Halloween Do’s And Don’ts
FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) – Trick or treaters will be hitting the streets in just a few hours, and law enforcement in Chautauqua County are doing what they can to keep little ghouls and goblins safe this Halloween. Ellicott Police Sergeant Daniel Ingrao says obeying the rules of...
Powerball fever hits Erie as lottery tops $1 billion
The Powerball jackpot is now estimated at $1 billion. At Lucky’s Food Mart on State Street, dozens of residents bought Powerball tickets. One employee said some customers are buying multiple tickets to maximize their odds. He added that the owner of Lucky’s hopes to sell a winning ticket. “It would be very nice. It’s like […]
hwy.co
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Millcreek Police advise residents on trick-or-treating safety
Trick-or-treating is right around the corner in Erie. It’s a time filled with fun, but you need to stay safe while doing so. Millcreek Police shared some tips and advice for residents that will be filling the streets for Halloween this year. The Millcreek Police Department shared some words of wisdom ahead of trick-or-treating on […]
Comments / 1