Are These the Best Grilled Cheese Sandwiches in the Tri-Cities?
Looking for a great grilled cheese sandwich in the Tri-Cities? We've got your back. Each restaurant below gets high marks from locals and travelers alike via Google reviews and features a remarkable grilled cheese sandwich or two. What makes a grilled cheese sandwich remarkable? It's probably easier to tell you...
Tri-City Residents Worry about Fentanyl for Halloween
With Halloween upon us and a recent, sizeable bust of rainbow colored, or "skittles," fentanyl pills in the Tri-City area, a lot of parents are wondering if their trick-or-treater's candy bag could contain the deadly opioid. However, Kennewick police say that the concern is unfounded. "I don't think that people...
Our Cookie House opens new storefront in Pasco
Pasco, WASH. — Cookie lovers are in luck. There's another chance to satisfy your sweet tooth at the new Our Cookie House location in Pasco. Ashley Meehan is a cookie connoisseur who went from selling cookies out of her house, to pop-ups around the community, to finally opening her first location in Kennewick four years ago.
5 Types of Drivers That Tick Us Off in Tri-Cities Washington
Do These 5 Types Of Tri-Cities Drivers Drive You Nuts?. We've all been there. You're driving along, minding your own business, when some idiot cuts you off or tailgates you, or does something else to tick you off. It's enough to make you want to pull your hair out sometimes.
5 Unconventional First Date Ideas Guaranteed to Impress in Tri-Cities
So, you want to impress your potential significant other. First impressions are important and the first date is the one that gets talked about at the wedding. Sure, you could go with something that perfectly replicates the Hollywood love story first date but that's no fun. You want bold and daring, maybe something that says "We're going to go on a lot of adventures together."
Local Haunted Attraction offers over 9,000 square feet of frights and fun
Kennewick Wash. — For folks in the Tri-Cities, if you're in the mood for something super spooky before Halloween, then here's a fright you won't want to miss. Frightmare Haunted Attractions, located on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick is open through Halloween and offers not one, but two haunted houses spread over nine-thousand-five hundred square feet and sprawling with scares.
Teen injured in shooting near Columbia Center Mall Friday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A shooting near the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick left a teen injured Friday evening, Oct. 28. Kennewick Police say reports of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd began coming in shortly after 5:45 p.m. Callers said at least one male had been shot. They also provided details about two suspects....
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
'Touchet Redhawks' replace Indians logo, mascot
Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
Teen student at Kamiakin High School arrested for bringing airsoft gun to campus
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What one student perceived as a danger to her school ended up being less fearsome than initially expected as Kennewick police officers arrested a 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student for bringing an airsoft gun to class. According to a statement issued by the Kennewick Police Department,...
Richland bike shop helps teen get a new set of wheels after hit and run
RICHLAND, Wash. — A teen is out of a set of wheels after walking away from a hit and run crash near his middle school. A non-profit and a handful of community members are helping him get back on the road again. Just months after his bike was stolen, a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler’s new bike is out of commission...
Saturday's Boo Bash in Downtown Kennewick draws crowds of costumes and trick-or-treaters
Kennewick Wash. — In the spirit of Halloween, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership held their celebration on Saturday. Vendors lined the streets of Downtown Kennewick all day Saturday, displaying spooky themed goods for parents, and at around three this afternoon, kids and costumes could be seen parading down to meet each vendor, and collecting lots of candy.
My Cheap Wedding at the Kennewick Public Library Remains One of My Best Decisions
I'm celebrating seven years of marital bliss with my amazing wife. It's hard to believe that much time has passed already but considering how much the world has changed since 2015, it certainly has been a while. You often hear people talk about their dream wedding; maybe it's a destination...
“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance
PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
Kennewick, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice
