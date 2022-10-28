ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

Tri-City Residents Worry about Fentanyl for Halloween

With Halloween upon us and a recent, sizeable bust of rainbow colored, or "skittles," fentanyl pills in the Tri-City area, a lot of parents are wondering if their trick-or-treater's candy bag could contain the deadly opioid. However, Kennewick police say that the concern is unfounded. "I don't think that people...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Our Cookie House opens new storefront in Pasco

Pasco, WASH. — Cookie lovers are in luck. There's another chance to satisfy your sweet tooth at the new Our Cookie House location in Pasco. Ashley Meehan is a cookie connoisseur who went from selling cookies out of her house, to pop-ups around the community, to finally opening her first location in Kennewick four years ago.
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 Unconventional First Date Ideas Guaranteed to Impress in Tri-Cities

So, you want to impress your potential significant other. First impressions are important and the first date is the one that gets talked about at the wedding. Sure, you could go with something that perfectly replicates the Hollywood love story first date but that's no fun. You want bold and daring, maybe something that says "We're going to go on a lot of adventures together."
TRI-CITIES, WA
KEPR

Local Haunted Attraction offers over 9,000 square feet of frights and fun

Kennewick Wash. — For folks in the Tri-Cities, if you're in the mood for something super spooky before Halloween, then here's a fright you won't want to miss. Frightmare Haunted Attractions, located on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick is open through Halloween and offers not one, but two haunted houses spread over nine-thousand-five hundred square feet and sprawling with scares.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“We need to figure this out,” Tri-Cities mother creates Facebook page after surge in violence

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Jennifer Humphries wants you to know one thing about her. “I’ve had some people come and say, ‘you’re acting like you’re perfect and your family’s perfect,’ no we’re a hot mess too,” she laughed. The Kennewick mother is the voice behind the Blue Bridge Project. It’s a Facebook page she created to bridge the gap between community...
KENNEWICK, WA
KEPR

Saturday's Boo Bash in Downtown Kennewick draws crowds of costumes and trick-or-treaters

Kennewick Wash. — In the spirit of Halloween, the Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership held their celebration on Saturday. Vendors lined the streets of Downtown Kennewick all day Saturday, displaying spooky themed goods for parents, and at around three this afternoon, kids and costumes could be seen parading down to meet each vendor, and collecting lots of candy.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

“It’s a means of survival,” Community Action Connections sees more clients in need of financial assistance

PASCO, Wash. — As inflation soars, the cost of basic necessities has gone up, meaning covering utilities can be difficult for some Tri-Cities residents. Community Action Connections in Pasco wants to help. Recently, they started a new program to help Benton and Franklin Counties to help cover residential water and sewer bills. “There’s finally a program, that for the first...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari's in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari's. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect's car on...
KENNEWICK, WA
High School Football PRO

Kennewick, November 01 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pasco High School football team will have a game with Kamiakin High School on October 31, 2022, 17:00:00.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
