Read full article on original website
Related
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Gamespot
Henry Cavill Is Leaving The Witcher For Season 4, Replaced By Liam Hemsworth
Henry Cavill is leaving Netflix's extremely popular The Witcher TV series. Netflix has confirmed that The Witcher 4 is coming back for a fourth season, but Cavill is dropping out, replaced as Geralt of Rivia by The Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth. It's going to be a long time until we see Hemsworth as Geralt, however, as Season 3 doesn't arrive until Summer 2023, so Season 4 won't likely arrive until 2024 at the soonest.
Gamespot
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now
The 14 Best Sci-Fi Movies Streaming On Hulu Right Now. Hulu is the fifth most popular streaming service behind Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and HBO Max. While some of the newer streaming services have pushed it from the winner's podium, there's actually a ton of great stuff on the service. Setting aside the countless NBC comedies, FX shows like Archer and What We Do in the Shadows, and even original series like Handmaid's Tale and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, there are just a ton of awesome movies on the service that make it worth checking out.
Gamespot
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Overview Trailer
FATAL FRAME: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse is a frightening mystery that takes place on a remote island in southern Japan. A decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at an island festival, their memories of the events that transpired during their disappearance remain fuzzy. But when two of the girls are found dead days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining three teenagers head back to the island -- a haunted place possessed by ghosts and spirits -- to solve the mystery of thei.
Gamespot
Hideo Kojima's Next Game Features Deadpool 2 Actress
Hideo Kojima continues to slowly reveal new details about his next game. An update to a teaser page on Kojima Productions' website confirms that actress Shioli Kutsuna will appear in the game alongside the previously announced Elle Fanning. Kutsuna played Yukio in Deadpool 2. The artwork confirming Kutsuna's involvement in...
Gamespot
Batman Spin-Off Show The Penguin Cast Female Lead
Cristin Milioti has been cast in a lead role for HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spin-off TV series, according to a report. Deadline heard from sources that Milioti will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of mob boss Carmine Falcone. In the 2022 film from director Matt Reeves, John Turturro played the role.
Gamespot
Henry Cavill Talks About Bringing 'Enormously Joyful' Superman To The Big Screen
Following his cameo in Black Adam, Henry Cavill announced that he's returning to the role of Superman officially. Since then, he's been talking about what he wants to do with the role while talking to ScreenRant and the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "There is so much in the way of...
Gamespot
Punisher #7 - The King of Killers Part Two, Chapter One: The Man and the Devil
As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?
Gamespot
A Quiet Place: Day One Adding Lupita Nyong'o To Cast - Report
A Quiet Place: Day One, the upcoming prequel to the horror series, is reportedly adding Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o to its cast. A source told Deadline that Nyong'o is in "final negotiations" to star in the prequel film, which will be directed by Michael Sarnoski (Pig). John Krasinski directed the...
Gamespot
Fortnite Unvaulted: Lightsabers, Junk Rifts, And More
Skywalker Week is underway in Fortnite until November 8, bringing some of the Star Wars franchise's most popular characters to the Item Shop alongside a handful of brand-new quests and more. Among the additions to this week of celebrating a galaxy far, far away are a collection of unvaulted weapons and items that you'll want to check out. Read on for all of the unvaulted stuff you can snag during Skywalker Week.
Gamespot
This Life-Size Iron Man Hulkbuster Collectible Is Ridiculously Big
If you've ever wanted to protect your home from a rampaging gamma-powered monster attack, you can now do so with the ultimate scarecrow. Collectibles company Queen Studios has announced its latest project, a life-size Hulkbuster replica straight out of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Again, this is a life-size reproduction of the Mark 44 Hulkbuster, so you're going to need plenty of space to display it.
Gamespot
Last Of Us TV Show Release Date Leaks, And It's Pretty Soon
HBO's The Last of Us TV series will arrive in January, according to a release date leak. People on Twitter noticed that the show's landing page in the HBO Max app reveals a January 15, 2023 release date for the show. The show was previously only confirmed to debut sometime in 2023.
Gamespot
Fortnite Star Wars Skins: Luke Skywalker, Princess, Leia, And Han Solo Now Available
It's never a bad time to celebrate Star Wars, and Fortnite is making that clear with a new event dedicated to a galaxy far, far away. Skywalker Week has kicked off and will run until November 8, bringing with it a selection of original trilogy skins, some new quests, and the ability to wield a variety of lightsabers.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Video Features Ben Stiller Channeling His Inner Kratos
God of War Ragnarok launches in a week, and to celebrate, Sony is counting down the days to its epic Nordic adventure with some family bonding. In a new trailer, Hollywood stars Ben Stiller, John Travolta, and basketball legend LeBron James sit down with their kids to discuss the relationship challenges facing Kratos and Atreus in their latest adventure, while also finding some common ground with the father-son duo.
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 - All Eclipse Battle Pass Cosmetics And Rewards
Apex Legends Season 15: Eclipse has arrived, introducing a bewitching new legend, a revamped UI, and a new map that is truly out of this world. Of course, no Apex Legends season is complete without a brand-new battle pass, and Season 15 is no different; the new season launched alongside the Eclipse battle pass, which features 110 levels of stunning, spooky cosmetics for legends and weapons alike.
Gamespot
EA Lands Three-Game Deal With Marvel And Disney
Last month's announcement of an upcoming game starring Iron Man was revealed to be the first of several titles based on a Marvel Comics IP, but EA didn't reveal exactly how many Marvel projects it has in development. Today, EA has lifted the lid on its collaboration plans with Disney and Marvel, and has confirmed that it a three-game deal has been signed according to to Bloomberg.
Gamespot
Xbox Game Pass November Lineup Adds Return To Monkey Island, Pentiment, And Vampire Survivors
Microsoft has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass games arriving in November, which include a few standout indie games, a brand-new adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, and a cult-classic IP. The biggest games of the new lineup include Vampire Survivors on November 8. Return to Monkey Island on November...
Gamespot
The Biggest Games Of November 2022 - God Of War, Pokemon, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Just when you thought it was safe to put the controller down, November has rolled around and is ready to party. The penultimate month of the year is fielding some of the biggest games around, ranging from blockbuster adventures on PlayStation 5 to curious indie games headlined by serious talent on Xbox Series X|S. In addition to those games, there's also Nintendo with a new mainline entry in the Pokemon series, the return of the Monday-hating Heathcliff clone Garfield, and a bold new direction for the Sonic franchise.
Gamespot
Myst Studio Announces Riven Remake
Cyan, the beloved studio behind hit adventure games like Myst, has announced a total remake of Riven. The announcement came on the game's 25th anniversary, because of course it did. The studio released a teaser trailer to accompany the news, along with a short FAQ that covers the basics of the project.
Gamespot
Fortnite: How To Unlock The Free Chrome Punk Skin
Most people like Halloween, but everyone loves free stuff. As such, you may be excited to hear that from now until November 15, you can log into Fortnite and get awarded a collection of free goals to work toward for sweet Halloween-themed cosmetics. Even better, you have even longer than that to complete the challenges and earn the freebies. The ultimate prize is the brand new Chrome Punk skin, which looks pretty cool and clearly fits with this chapter's ongoing chrome theme, so read on for how to score this skin and its accompanying cosmetics.
Comments / 0