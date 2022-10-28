ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reelsf.com

Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe

… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ely Daily Times

Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell

Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

What to do in San Francisco this week

The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
idesignarch.com

Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco

San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Oakland Mayor Downplays Rumors A's Are Leaving Town

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city continues to work on a deal with the A's for a waterfront ballpark, and she's "absolutely confident" it will get done next year, even after she leaves office. Schaaf’s statement came after several national baseball writers took to Twitter on Saturday, quoting Major...
OAKLAND, CA
Diana

The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco

The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
whatnowsf.com

Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint

A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic

Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race

OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe."  West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance

Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location.  In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy