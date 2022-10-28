Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Related
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
reelsf.com
Chan Is Missing - Chester's Cafe
… and Now, the cafe was at 1269 Mason, corner of Jackson (map) but has long since closed. Today it has been remodeled into apartments which explains the repurposed corner entrance; the cafe’s interior became apartment 1003. Note both Then and Now the cable car tracks of the Powell/Mason and Powell/Hyde lines crossing at this corner.
Ely Daily Times
Properly Subversive: San Francisco slips to the edge of hell
Some whacko breaks into Nancy Pelosi’s gated mansion in San Francisco, brains her husband with a hammer, and yells “Where’s Nancy!” Paul Pelosi will make a full recovery and everyone sends their sympathies to the family. Crime is traumatic and welcome to the club. Some immediately...
What to do in San Francisco this week
The Great Hauntway There’s a lot of controversy over whether the Great Highway, straddling the sands of Ocean Beach, should remain car-free. So if The City is going to close off the street for even one day, it should be for something undisputibly fun. On Sunday, the Great Highway becomes the Great Hauntway, transforming into a giant community trick or treat trail with tons of candy, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating and big BIG bubbles for the kids. To create greater access, this year there’s...
idesignarch.com
Amazing Clock Tower Penthouse with Views of San Francisco
San Francisco, California – This historic penthouse apartment in San Francisco was originally built in 1907. The transformation into a chic contemporary residence includes the clock room turned lounge for relaxation. The apartment spans over 3,000 square feet on 4 levels. The main entry is on the same level...
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
KQED
Oakland Mayor Downplays Rumors A's Are Leaving Town
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says the city continues to work on a deal with the A's for a waterfront ballpark, and she's "absolutely confident" it will get done next year, even after she leaves office. Schaaf’s statement came after several national baseball writers took to Twitter on Saturday, quoting Major...
Super Star Restaurant in San Francisco is feeding an entire neighborhood
"I ordered the Hong Kong-style pork chop plate and spent less than $7. Is this the cheapest meal in San Francisco?"
theatlasheart.com
21 Best Bakeries in San Francisco for Tasty Sweets and Homemade Pastries
Short on time? Our top pick for the best bakery in San Francisco is Tartine. The best bakeries in San Francisco for all the sweet treats and savory snacks you’ll need to brighten up your day. Whether you’re planning a trip to San Francisco or you’re a Bay Area...
7x7.com
With a trip to San Francisco's first smart shop, it's never been easier to get (some) psychedelics.
In September, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a unanimous resolution to decriminalize psychedelic plants and fungi. It’s just the latest city in a string of West Coast hubs—including Oakland and Santa Cruz—undergoing a seismic shift in drug policy. Decriminalization doesn’t mean that psychedelics can now...
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San Francisco
The Tadich Grill is a seafood restaurant in San Francisco's Financial District, California, United States. It is San Francisco's oldest continuously operating restaurant, being opened in 1849 as a coffee stand. Tadich Grill claimed to be the first American restaurant to grill seafood over mesquite charcoal, a traditional Croatian method, in the 1920s. The main dishes on the menu today are seafood, stews, and casseroles. Ingredients are acquired locally, including seafood like sand dab and Dungeness crab.
whatnowsf.com
Nick the Greek Expands Bay Area Footprint
A new Nick the Greek outpost opens on November 1st at 121 Spear Street. George Petroutsas shares with What Now San Francisco that the fast-casual restaurant will offer free food from 11 am until 2:30 pm to greet and give back to the community. Some menu favorites include gyro bowls,...
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
Person attempts suicide on BART tracks in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Balboa Park Station was briefly closed Friday evening due to a medical emergency, according to the transit station. Train control reported a man underneath the train at the station. Sergeants, firefighters and multiple police officers arrived on scene to search for the victim. Witnesses reported seeing the man jumping down […]
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
Tweet supporting Kanye West shakes up Oakland City Council race
OAKLAND -- A controversy in the Oakland City Council race has emerged centered around a tweet by a candidate about the scandalized rapper formerly known as Kanye West.District 4 council seat candidate Nenna Joiner came under fire for a recent tweet she posted about the embattled rapper and entrepreneur saying, "Still rooting for you. Hope your comeback is much greater." It included the hashtag "#prayforYe." West -- who has legally changed his name to simply Ye -- has come under serious fire after repeatedly making antisemitic remarks during interviews and in social media posts over the past several weeks.A host...
The Daily 10-27-22 Workers accuse SF boba chain of illicit surveillance
Last week, popular Bay Area tea chain Boba Guys drew media scrutiny for firing an employee over inappropriate comments she made shortly after she posted about the possibility of unionizing in a company Slack channel. But a crucial detail was largely lost in the shuffle: Boba Guys’ owners only learned of what she said because they were recording — and listening to — employee conversations at the Mission shop location. In an email to workers about the controversy, Boba Guys owners pledged to 'listen more closely.' • This SF restaurant might have the cheapest meal in the city
Courthouse News Service
From lodges to gay bars, a rich heritage of haunting in San Francisco East Bay
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — Across the bay from San Francisco, a wealth of rumored real-life “haunted houses” draw curious visitors every year — and local researchers say paranormal activity may be very real. While its more famous neighbor has many locations drawing seekers of the paranormal,...
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Comments / 0