Daily Mail

Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams

Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: Two WRs, Jason Verrett among 7 inactives for Niners

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out four starters due to injuries. They are wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger).
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers, Seahawks roll; follow Packers-Bills

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday evening!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Christian McCaffrey THROWS for 1st TD with 49ers

The 49ers got creative on their second drive Sunday. On a second-and-8 from the Rams’ 34, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a backward pass to Christian McCaffrey, who straightened up and threw a dime to a wide open Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7. That’s the second year in a row the 49ers have had a position player throw a TD against the Rams. Last season Deebo Samuel hit Jauan Jennings for a score in LA.
FOX Sports

49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Statesville Record & Landmark

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference

HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
