FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Hat trick for Christian McCaffrey vs. Rams after rushing TD
Christian McCaffrey is doing it all for the 49ers. His third overall TD came on the ground to put the 49ers ahead 24-14. He also threw a TD and caught one to become the first player since LaDainian Tomlinson in 2005 to have all three in a game. He’s been responsible for more than half the 49ers offense and all three of their TDs.
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle react to Christian McCaffrey’s shocking TD pass
Christian McCaffrey can do it all on the field and that includes playing the role of a quarterback. The San Francisco 49ers’ shiny new weapon showed his arm during one play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams when he hooked up with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter for San Francisco’s first score of the game.
Christian McCaffrey becomes the first NFL player to record touchdown TRIFECTA since 2005 as San Francisco 49ers' new acquisition stars in 31-14 win over Los Angeles Rams
Christian McCaffrey had a passing, rushing and receiving touchdown as the visiting San Francisco 49ers continued their regular-season dominance over the rival Los Angeles Rams with a 31-14 victory Sunday at Inglewood, California. McCaffrey had a 34-yard passing touchdown in the second quarter, a 9-yard receiving score in the third...
49ers-Rams: Two WRs, Jason Verrett among 7 inactives for Niners
DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) WR Jauan Jennings (hamstring) FB Kyle Juszczyk (finger) WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) On Friday, the 49ers ruled out four starters due to injuries. They are wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (calf), and fullback Kyle Juszczyk (finger).
Panthers remain unlucky in one-score games: What we learned from OT loss to Falcons
Takeaways from the Panthers’ 37-34 overtime loss in Atlanta: Bad luck in one-score games, failure to learn from the past and shoutouts from Patrick Mahomes.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: 49ers, Seahawks roll; follow Packers-Bills
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's still more on the way Sunday evening!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
Christian McCaffrey THROWS for 1st TD with 49ers
The 49ers got creative on their second drive Sunday. On a second-and-8 from the Rams’ 34, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a backward pass to Christian McCaffrey, who straightened up and threw a dime to a wide open Brandon Aiyuk to tie the game at 7-7. That’s the second year in a row the 49ers have had a position player throw a TD against the Rams. Last season Deebo Samuel hit Jauan Jennings for a score in LA.
Penguins bring losing streak into game against the Bruins
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins look to end their four-game slide when they take on the Boston Bruins. Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 25-14-5 record in home games last season. The Penguins had a +47 goal differential last season, scoring 269 goals while allowing 222. Boston...
FOX Sports
49ers will be without Deebo Samuel for game vs. Rams
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers playmaker Deebo Samuel will miss Sunday's key NFC West showdown against the rival Los Angeles Rams with an injured hamstring. Samuel hurt his hamstring during last weekend's loss to Kansas City. He has been unable to practice with the 49ers (3-4) all week ahead of their game against the Rams (3-3).
Statesville Record & Landmark
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Statesville locks up second in conference
HICKORY—In a battle for second place in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference, it was Statesville emerging with a 20-14 victory over Hickory in Friday’s regular-season finale. It was the fifth win in a row for the Greyhounds (7-3, 6-1). Hickory dropped to 7-3 overall and 5-2 in the...
NBC Bay Area
Warriors Observations: Jordan Poole's Big Game Wasted in Ugly Loss to Pistons
What we learned as Warriors struggle again, lose to Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Seven games into the 2022-23 season, it’s too early for the Warriors to sound alarms. It’s not too early for them to wonder how long they will keep hitting the snooze button while...
Christian McCaffrey, 3 49ers most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers dominated their state rivals the Los Angeles Rams, 31-14, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth win put the 49ers in second place in the NFC West. Here we will look at Christian McCaffrey and three other 49ers most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Rams.
