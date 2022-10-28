ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies from late night hit-and-run in Hampton

By KaMaria Braye, Lauryn Moss
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died following a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

Police said around 11:17 p.m., officers responded to a call of a “man down” in the Oakcrest Drive and East Pembroke Avenue area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw a man lying down on the road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle, which fled the scene.

Paramedics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim Friday as Bobby Whitaker of Hampton.

A nearby resident, Marcus Redmon, told 10 On Your Side his dog alerted him to the incident.

“My dog actually started barking. I came out and I saw a couple of cars right in front of my house,” he said.

He got closer to help.

“He was not moving. It was bad. It was a bad scene,” he said. “He was unconscious. We saw he was badly injured.”

Redmon said Whitaker was lying near the crosswalk that sits in the middle of East Pembroke Ave.

He said people often cross the road there, but it becomes dangerous when cars are speeding past.

“Everybody is trying to get to Buckroe or whatever. You will see numerous people racing,” he said.

East Pembroke Avenue has a posted 45-mile-per-hour speed limit. Redmon said cars are always whizzing by his house.

He said it’s worse at night without adequate street lights.

“You’re not going to see right up in here. It’s dark,” he said.

If you have any information that can help police contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You could receive up to a thousand dollars if the tip leads to an arrest.

