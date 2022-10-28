Read full article on original website
More than $200M going to 408 water, sewer projects in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.
Kentucky voters asked whether there's a right to an abortion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The future of abortion access in Kentucky could hinge on a constitutional question on the ballot next week. Kentucky voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to declare it doesn’t protect the right to an abortion. Fervor is running high on both...
Addiction recovery center creates possible danger for neighbors
MAYFIELD, KY — It's an organization that's supposed to make people safe, but right now, neighbors are worried that's not what's happening. A local law enforcement agency says an addiction recovery center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is creating a possible danger for the surrounding community. On Friday, two clients of...
KSP announces traffic safety checkpoints
PADUCAH — Troopers are conducting traffic stops in Western Kentucky to ensure drivers are following traffic laws and aren't driving under the influence, the Kentucky State Police announced. In a Tuesday release, the KSP clarified the intent of performing the safety checkpoints, explaining they "provide for a high visibility,...
10/31 Kentucky AP Football Polls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1. (tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0...
Drought reveals casino riverboat that sank in the Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) — As Mississippi River levels continue to drop, fascinating items that used to be underwater are being revealed. The latest find is an old casino riverboat. Severe drought conditions across the country have brought the river down to record-breaking lows recently, and in the process, revealed...
Two-night quartet and gospel music convention to benefit Honor Flight of Southern Illinois
HERRIN, IL — An upcoming two-night musical event at the Southern Illinois Worship Center will benefit the Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. According to a Tuesday release, the Illinois State Quartet and Gospel Music Convention will begin at 6 p.m. on both evenings, from Nov. 11 - Nov. 12.
