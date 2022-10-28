Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown signs iconic NIL deal to be underwear model

The dawn of the name, image and likeness era has brought us a lot of great deals that benefit college athletes across a multitude of sports. Football players have been making the most of these opportunities in creative ways. Nebraska’s Decoldest Crawford gave us an incredible HVAC commercial. Alabama QB Bryce Young has a handful of deals, including ones that show off his acting chops. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud used his partnership with Express to get his teammates gift cards.

All of them pale in comparison to the new deal signed by Colorado offensive lineman Tommy Brown with clothing company Shinesty to be an underwear model.

You absolutely love to see it.