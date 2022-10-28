Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Comparing “Sugar” Ray Leonard & Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr.!
By Ken Hissner: Both “Sugar” Ray Leonard and Floyd “Money” Mayweather, Jr. brought a lot of interest to boxing. I once did an article, “When “Sugar” Ray Leonard beat Floyd Mayweather!” It was his fourteenth fight, and it was Floyd’s dad, 15-1, in 1978.
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Lomachenko Defeats Jamaine Ortiz!
By Ken Hissner: At Madison Square Garden Theater, New York, New York Saturday over ESPN+ Bob Arum (Top Rank) presented in the Main Event former 2-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 3-division world champion Vasyl “Loma” Lomachenko won a hard-fought twelve round decision taking the last three rounds over previously unbeaten USBA & NABF Lightweight champion Jaimaine “The Technician” Ortiz over 12 rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Jorge Linares gives Haney edge against Lomachenko
By Craig Page: Jorge Linares is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat Vasyl Lomachenko if they meet for the undisputed lightweight championship. Haney doesn’t possess the same hand speed or power as Jamaine Ortiz, so Lomachenko will likely do better against him. Ortiz had a lot of speed and power early on. Where Haney is superior to Ortiz is in the stamina and jab departments.
BoxingNews24.com
Should Dmitry Bivol be Pound for Pound No. 1?
By Ken Hissner: After unbeaten WBA Super World Light Heavyweight champion Dmitry (Dmitrii) Bivol defeated then considered the pound-for-pound No. 1 boxer IBF, WBA, WBC, and IBF World Super Middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in May of this year you would think he would replace him for that spot.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermaine Franklin visualizes putting Dillian Whyte on the floor on Nov.26th
By Barry Holbrook: Jermaine Franklin views his fight against Dillian Whyte on November 26th as an opportunity to change his life by defeating him to get a chance to face Anthony Joshua. Franklin (21-0, 14 KOs) feels that he can create generational wealth for himself if he beats Whyte (28-3,...
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence to fight Keith Thurman on Dec.17th
By Chris Williams: Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman will reportedly be challenging Errol Spence Jr for his IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight titles on December 17th at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Spence-Thurman is a MUCH better fight on paper than Terence Crawford’s December 10th fight against David Avanesyan....
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney unlikely to fight Lomachenko says Paulie Malignaggi
By Sam Volz: Paulie Malignaggi still believes Devin Haney will unlikely take the fight with Vasyl Lomachenko despite his his “suspect” performance against Jermaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. After the fight, a VERY large Haney went into the ring to build hype for a fight...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
BoxingNews24.com
How to watch Bivol vs. Ramirez – start time, fight date
By Craig Page: Undefeated WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol and former 168-lb world champion Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez meet this Saturday night on November 5th in what is expected to be a fan-friendly fight on DAZN. Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) put his name on the map last May...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji Stops Hiroto Kyoguchi!
By Ken Hissner: In a unification bout Tuesday over ESPN+ WBC two-time World Light Flyweight champion Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji stopped WBA Super World Light Flyweight champion Hiroto Kyoguchi in the seventh round in the Main Event promoted by Akihiko Honda at the Super Arena, Saitama, Japan. In the co-Main Event WBO World Light Flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez defeated Japan’s, Japanese, OPBF and WBO Asia Pacific Light Flyweight champion Shokichi Iwata over 12 rounds.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Wilder’s team interested in Joshua fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has replied to an old email he sent from last August about their interest in a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2023. Hearn didn’t say whether he’s still interested in making a fight between former WBC...
BoxingNews24.com
Teofimo Lopez Jr will be undisputed at 140 by 2023 says Teo Sr
By Dan Ambrose: Teofimo Lopez Sr says his son Teo will be the undisputed champion at light welterweight by 2023. Teofimo, 25, is fighting next on December 10th against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KOs) on ESPN at Madison Square Garden in New York. ‘The Sniper’ Pedraza...
BoxingNews24.com
Bill Haney: “We’re hunting for Lomachenko”
By Sam Volz: Bill Haney says Devin is now hunting Vasyl Lomachenko after his win over Jamaine Ortiz last Saturday night in New York. It’s interesting how Haney is suddenly showing a lot of interest in fighting Lomachenko, 34, after how he looked against Ortiz. Before that, Haney had...
BoxingNews24.com
Vasyl Lomachenko can’t afford to start slowly against Devin Haney
By Jim Calfa: Vasyl Lomachenko’s slow start against his ex-sparring partner Jamaine Ortiz almost cost him the fight last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York. If Loma has serious designs about challenging undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney next, he will need to come flying out of the gate and fight him the way he did Jamaine in the second half. The size difference between Lomachenkoa and Haney is enormous!
BoxingNews24.com
“Loma just too small for 135” – Ryan Garcia
By Brian Webber: Ryan Garcia pointed out the obvious last Saturday night, saying that Vasyl Lomachenko is “too small for 135” after watching him go to life & death to defeat the much larger Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) by a 12 round unanimous decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden in New York.
BoxingNews24.com
Shakur Stevenson on Lomachenko – “Lol, me and Dev the big one”
By Brian Webber: Shakur Stevenson wasn’t impressed with what he saw from Vasyl Lomachenko’s performance last Saturday night in beating #8 WBC lightweight contender Jamaine Ortiz by a 12 round unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in New York. Shakur remarked during the fight that the 34-year-old Lomachenko...
BoxingNews24.com
Oleksandr Usyk baffled by Tyson Fury fighting Derek Chisora
By Charles Brun: IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk found it confusing & amusing that Tyson Fury has chosen Derek Chisora as his next opponent to defend his WBC title. Although Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) doesn’t come right out and say, the obvious question is why Fury would choose an old...
BoxingNews24.com
Lomachenko to Haney: “You heavyweight”
By Sam Volz: Vasyl Lomachenko told Devin Haney to his face that he resembled a heavyweight last Saturday night when the huge in size undisputed lightweight champion climbed into the ring following Loma’s impressive come-from-behind victory over a game Jamaine Ortiz at Madison Square Garden in New York. Many...
