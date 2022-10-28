ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75

Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III has died at the age of 73 after serving for decades as a pastor at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem community. “It is with profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved pastor, Reverend Dr. Calvin O. Butts, lll, who peacefully transitioned in the early morning of […] The post Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III Dies At 75 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Men exonerated in Malcolm X killing to receive $36 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The city of New York is settling lawsuits filed on behalf of two men who were exonerated last year for the 1965 assassination of Malcolm X, agreeing to pay $26 million for the wrongful convictions which led to both men spending decades behind bars. The state of New York will pay an additional […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist

For asylum seekers looking to work in New York, desperation meets necessity

Day laborers wait for a job opportunity early on an October morning in Jackson Heights. Many of the more than 21,000 recently arrived asylum seekers in New York have been struggling to find work in the city’s limited under-the-table job market, according to the job seekers, advocates, and elected officials fielding their calls. Without work permits, many of the over 21,000 newcomers are struggling to find work. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
respect-mag.com

RESPECT. Throwback: Harlem Legend JIM JONES documented by Photo Wiz DIANA LEVINE

“This was part of a ‘Day in the Life’ I shot for AOL’s ‘The Boombox.’ This shoot was different than shoots I’ve done in the past because so much of it was about going out into the city and connecting with people and fans. It was such an adventure–I photographed him for an entire day, as he was distributing his mixtape around New York City. I had a blast.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

All the Way Up! 14 Black Women Climb to Top of Highest Freestanding Mountain in World, Mount Kilimanjaro

A sisterhood of 14 Black women was in the mood to elevate, and they climbed to the top of the tallest mountain in Africa. Earlier this month, the Sistahs to the Summit group had lunch and danced to Beyoncé‘s Cuff It at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, towering over 19,000 feet high. The ascent makes them one of the largest groups ever to climb the highest freestanding mountain in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Bowman, Ex-Scarsdale Mayor in 16th Congressional District Matchup

Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a Westchester pediatrician, medical director in the Bronxville School District and former Scarsdale mayor, is vying to unseat Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) in the upcoming race for New York’s 16th Congressional District, which includes all of southern Westchester, including White Plains, and a portion of the northern Bronx.
SCARSDALE, NY
cityandstateny.com

Latrice Walker: Eric Adams’ crime summit was ‘a real discussion’

Assembly Member Latrice Walker is an ardent defender of the state’s bail reform laws – so much so that she challenged New York City Mayor Eric Adams to a debate over the real impacts of bail reform, after he pushed lawmakers to make changes that would result in more people accused of crimes being held in jail. Walker, a Democrat from Brooklyn, then went on a hunger strike to protect bail reform laws this year. While the most radical proposed changes were left out of the April budget, some rollbacks were still included, against Walker’s wishes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Village Voice

The NYC Racial Justice Commission Has Failed

Way back in August of 2021, in the basement of a beautiful Bed-Stuy church, I stood in an orderly queue and waited my turn to testify before members of a rare legal creature in New York: a charter revision commission, which is empowered to change the City Charter by designing ballot questions that will be voted on by our city’s residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

