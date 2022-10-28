Recruiting: Raiola family - including Dylan and Dayton - headed back to Nebraska for visit

Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: RB Arnold Barnes commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football defensive lineman Jailen Weaver moving to offensive tackleThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ernest Hausmann elevated to starting LBThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph contacted for Arizona State positionThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes eliminated from Big Ten Tournament, fall 4-0 to Nebraska in quarterfinalThe LanternLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
Mickey Joseph says Nebraska will ‘try and rely on the run’ vs. Minnesota
Is this the week that Nebraska finally commits to the run?. Given offensive coordinator Mark Whipple’s desired offense, quarterback Casey Thompson’s connection with Trey Palmer and the team’s offensive line struggles, it’s understandable that Nebraska has been a pass-first team. But, with Thompson’s status against Minnesota...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Arnold Barnes may not be the last running back Nebraska adds
Nebraska received a commit from New Orleans Booker T Washington running back Arnold Barnes. Three takes on the commit of the 5-foot-9, 224-pounder:. Barnes is a rumbler — a short, thick, low-to-the ground runner who can get under the pads of the modern long, lean safety and knock him back.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: 4 Nebraska football, volleyball observations from Tuesday
Unsurprisingly, the main topic of conversation on Tuesday for Nebraska's media availability was the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position. So naturally, half of my post-practice observations deal with that. Here are my four takeaways from Tuesday's media availability as football prepares for Minnesota and No. 4 volleyball prepares for Indiana...
North Platte Telegraph
Husker notes: Nebraska players say losses aren't on Mickey Joseph
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph more than once in his six-plus weeks as interim coach has used the line when talking about a Nebraska loss. It’s on me. Multiple Huskers on Tuesday respectfully disagreed. “As players and as leaders, that’s on us,” tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game...
Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time Is Now at Nebraska
Outsiders might not think the interim coach is going to be a Lincoln mainstay, but the former Huskers QB believes his time is now in waking this sleeping football giant.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson remains day-to-day heading into Minnesota week
Due to the injury sustained in Saturday’s 26-9 loss to Illinois, Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson remains day-to-day, Husker interim coach Mickey Joseph said at his Tuesday press conference. Thompson, who has thrown for 2,023 yards, 12 touchdowns and ten interceptions this season, left the Illinois game in the second...
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's right about Nebraska's recruiting, who are the Huskers chasing and more
In a just-released Sports Illustrated profile, Mickey Joseph told SI “You’ve got to recruit your ass off. We’re not chasing Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin. We’re chasing Ohio State.”. A couple of thoughts on just who Nebraska will be chasing in the future:. When the College Football...
North Platte Telegraph
Practice report: Nebraska players make guarantee to Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph opened his Tuesday press conference by saying the Huskers must adopt a "next man up" mentality. As the calendar flips to November, the Huskers are dealing with a slew of injuries, and they’re staring at a grueling four-game stretch, which starts Saturday against a tough Minnesota team. Even coming off a disappointing loss to Illinois, Joseph believes his team will respond.
Kearney Hub
In SI article, Mickey Joseph identifies the damaging effects of Scott Frost era at Nebraska
It’s rare to get a glimpse into the busy and hectic life of a college football coach. But, Sports Illustrated got just that from Nebraska’s Mickey Joseph last week. In an article titled, “Win or Lose, Mickey Joseph Believes His Time is Now at Nebraska,” SI’s Ross Dellenger details Joseph’s efforts to turn around the Nebraska football program.
Corn Nation
About Mickey Joseph As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach
We’re heading into November. The timeline is getting shorter for Nebraska to announce their next head football coach, and current interim coach Mickey Joseph is (or should be) a candidate. What are the pros and cons of Mickey Joseph?. Why should he be considered or not as our next...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: The Big Ten West has Nebraska's number - and it may get worse
LINCOLN – Ethan Piper still wore his full uniform as he spoke on behalf of a Nebraska offense that couldn’t crack two eggs. The Norfolk Catholic graduate wasn’t angry, just a little plaintive as he unpacked why the Huskers gained 29 yards in the second half after quarterback Casey Thompson went down.
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson could miss Minnesota game, Mickey Joseph says on TV show
LINCOLN - Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph said on his weekly coaches show that quarterback Casey Thompson - who missed the final 2 1/2 quarters of NU's 26-9 loss to Illinois, may not be ready to play against Minnesota. "We don't know if Casey's going to be ready," Joseph said on...
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg explains why Derrick Walker did not play in exhibition vs. Colorado
Nebraska forward Derrick Walker was noticeably absent from Nebraska’s final preseason scrimmage against Colorado Sunday. Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg explained why following Nebraska’s loss to the Buffaloes. He said Walker was unavailable for “healthcare reasons.”. Let’s not speculate here, but it doesn’t take a genius to...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska faced with quarterback conundrum after Casey Thompson injury
LINCOLN — For a beat, the deep ball looked like a savior yet again. Casey Thompson took a shotgun snap and surveyed the field on third and 11 from Nebraska’s 29-yard line. Marcus Washington was running deep down the left sideline. Trey Palmer was out there somewhere too.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball sweeps Maryland, bouncing back from Wisconsin loss
A second set that was almost all domination for the Nebraska volleyball team was the highlight of a three-set win against Maryland on Saturday. The 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win at the Devaney Sports Center gave the Huskers some confidence back after getting swept by Wisconsin on Wednesday. So Nebraska (19-2,...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s offense – and Mickey Joseph bandwagon – hits rut in Illinois loss
LINCOLN — A duel in the sun turned on a dime. Or, if you prefer, on a wheel. Halfway through Nebraska’s 26-9 loss to No. 17 Illinois, the Huskers held a narrow lead, the ball and a clever plan to sprint to the line of scrimmage, call for the snap and have quarterback Casey Thompson fire a quick pass to Rahmir Johnson. Out of the backfield, sprinted an arcing vertical “wheel” route and broke open.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Takes Care of Business Against Maryland
Nebraska’s servers made Maryland passers uncomfortable which forced their passes well off the net. Once Maryland’s setter, Sydney Dowler, was off the net, their offense became predictable. She set to the outside 60% of the time. This predictable offense allowed the Husker block to set up camp. Nebraska...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Gretna star racking up P5 offers
Nebraska football recruiting efforts are starting to focus in on Gretna star Mason Goldman as other teams around the country have noticed him as well. While the Huskers didn’t give him an official offer until earlier this month, it still appears as though they have the inside track for the interior offensive lineman.
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: There's a reason Nebraska has an interim coach — things aren't perfect
LINCOLN — Hello, reality. The Mickey Wagon is considerably lighter today than yesterday. Some folks jumped off in the quiet of the night and have turned their coaching compasses elsewhere. Joseph may be written off by those who thought the interim NU coach needed a win over No. 17...
North Platte Telegraph
Injury to Thompson exposed 'gap' between Nebraska's starting QB and backups
As the ball slipped out of Rahmir Johnson’s hands and fell to the turf midway through the second quarter, Saturday’s game seemed to hit a crossroads. With a first-and-10 at their own 30, the Huskers had just forced a three-and-out and taken their first lead of the day on the previous drive, via a 56-yard touchdown pass to Travis Vokolek. Presented with a golden opportunity to seize the momentum, Johnson ran left on a wheel route and the sophomore had a swath of green ahead of him. Instead, an incompletion.
