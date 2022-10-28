Read full article on original website
Related
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Cormac Roth’s emotional final message shared on Instagram before passing away
Cormac Roth shared a heartfelt video on Instagram in August, his final post before his death on Monday (31 October).In July 2021, the musician revealed he had a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma.A year later, he posted an emotional message to his followers on social media before passing away.“Remember that life is short and you don’t always get to choose your destiny, you don’t always get to choose your future,” Roth said.“Be an undeniable force that lives and breathes that thing that you claim you love.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Musician Cormac Roth, son of Tim Roth, dies aged 25 from cancerInstagram users told accounts have been suspended as app goes downTom Brady and Gisele Bundchen announce divorce, ending 13-year marriage
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Takeoff’s Heartbreaking Last Interview: ‘It’s Time to Give Me My Flowers, I Don’t Wanna Lay Down When I Ain’t Here’
News of Takeoff's death makes his last interview even more poignant, where he said it was 'time to give me my flowers' and 'I don't wanna lay down when I ain't here.'
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
ABC notifies police over racist email sent to sports presenter Tony Armstrong
Abuse appears to be a response to Armstrong’s criticism of Gina Rinehart for not disavowing her father’s racism towards Indigenous people
Comments / 0