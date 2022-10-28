Read full article on original website
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, just days after Musk’s purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Musk to charge $8 for Twitter's blue check mark following backlash
Elon Musk has renegotiated plans to charge verified Twitter users $19.99 a month, for the subscription's blue check mark, down to $8 following user backlash.
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
Tech Bytes: Twitter revenue stream, Apple’s upcoming Macbook Pro
A new revenue stream for Twitter. Reports say new owner Elon Musk wants to charge users to maintain their verified status. The reported cost would be $20.00 per month for Twitter Blue. Musk tweeted Sunday the verification process is being revamped. Apple’s upcoming Macbook Pro might not arrive until next...
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Tech Bytes: Vine platform comeback, Ralph Lauren in Fortnite
There’s word Twitter’s new owner is planning to bring back Vine, the defunct platform that allowed users to post six second long videos. Elon Musk polled users in a tweet, then reportedly told employees to develop a new version of Vine. Sources say it could relaunch as early as this year.
Fans in ‘Fight Antisemitism’ shirts courtside at Nets game
NEW YORK (AP) — Fans wearing “Fight Antisemitism” shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes. Irving posted the link to the film “Hebrews to Negroes:...
Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters, an overwhelmed Ken Fallas couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas, a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul for the...
Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker to appear for first time
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her is to be arraigned Tuesday on attempted murder and other charges. David DePape, a fringe activist drawn to conspiracy theories, was expected to face the...
