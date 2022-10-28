Read full article on original website
Criminals hijack antivirus software to deliver malware
A known Chinese threat actor has been found abusing a flaw in a well-known antivirus program to deliver malware to high-profile targets in Japan. Cybersecurity researchers at Kaspersky recently spotted Cicada, also known as APT10, tricking employees at various organizations in Japan - from media firms to government agencies - into downloading a compromised version of the company’s K7Security Suite.
Microsoft warns Raspberry Robin malware is getting a lot sourer
The Raspberry Robin malware is being used to deliver all kinds of destructive code, including ransomware, to compromised endpoints (opens in new tab), Microsoft has warned. malware, first discovered late in 2021, and whose endgame was unknown at the time, transformed into an infection service available to anyone with cash to pay.
These Microsoft servers are helping fuel massive DDoS attacks
More than 12,000 poorly configured Microsoft servers have been discovered being abused to conduct impressively potent distributed denial of service (DDoS (opens in new tab)) attacks. Cybersecurity researchers from Black Lotus Labs uncovered a total of 12,142 servers sporting Microsoft domain controllers hosting the company’s Active Directory services that were...
Some businesses can't even tell if they've been hit by hackers
Despite cybersecurity being a significant concern for the majority of companies, many still wouldn’t be able to tell if their endpoints (opens in new tab) had been compromised, or not. However this news may not be as bad as it sounds. Cybersecurity researchers from Nozomi Networks found over a...
This fake GIMP Google ad just ends up serving malware
Google’s advertising network has been found serving a malicious ad that might end up seeing users have their identity data (opens in new tab) and other sensitive intel stolen. Hackers have reportedly managed to trick Google Ad Manager into serving a fake ad for popular photo editor GIMP, meaning...
Homework help site Chegg accused of leaking user data
Homework help site Chegg has leaked sensitive consumer data on more than one occasion in previous years due to its below-par security, an official report has declared. A post (opens in new tab) from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) claims Chegg leaked identity data (opens in new tab) on more than 40 million consumers, casting serious doubts over its cybersecurity practices.
Bed, Bath and Beyond confirms another major data breach
American retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond has suffered a data breach (opens in new tab), the company has confirmed in an 8-K filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), albeit with somewhat conflicting statements. In its filing, the company said that it discovered a successful phishing attack...
