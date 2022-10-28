ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Uncle Fester 60
3d ago

Is this dude Fetterman gonna get elected on peoples sympathy from a stroke. Media seems to find people coming out of the woodwork about his cognitive or those who question. He is still long way from any recovery & high risk category of another. I can say this cuz I had a brainstem stroke & still question my own abilities @ times

Deborah Martin
3d ago

I blame the Democratic Party for this mess. The party knew his health had been compromised but they and their billions of donations kept him in the running. They wanted compromised or not because he is a far left liberal. I blame his selfish wife and family for not insisting he go into a major rehab program to help him heal. He is not ready at this time to take on the rigorous and stressful duties it takes to be a Senator representing his state.

The Independent

Gisele Fetterman, wife of US senate candidate, is much more than a surrogate

For most candidates, suffering a stroke in the midst of a campaign for the US senate might have meant an early exit. But John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania, had a secret weapon. As he began a difficult and very public journey to recovery, his wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, quickly stepped in to pick up the slack.When Mr Fetterman faced questions over his health following the stroke, Ms Fetterman, who was diagnosed with ADHD in adulthood, used the incident as an opportunity to talk about how the media covers disability. She criticised coverage of his use of closed captions...
The Independent

Who won the Pennsylvania Senate debate? Top takeaways from John Fetterman and Dr Oz midterm face-off

The two major candidates for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat stepped onto the debate stage in Harrisburg having something to prove. Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman needed to prove that he could do the job after he suffered a stroke back in May. Retired surgeon and television host Mehmet Oz, a political neophyte endorsed by former president Donald Trump, needed to show he could actually have a grasp on the issues in Washington and address policy questinos head on. Here are our main takeaways from the debate:Fetterman tries to show he can do the jobBefore the debate started, the Fetterman...
The Independent

John Fetterman releases medical report after Dr Oz under fire for suggesting Fetterman’s wife would act as senator

John Fetterman continues to recover well from his stroke, has no restrictions on his ability to work and can fulfill the duties of public office, according to the results of his latest medical examination.The Democratic candidate for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat was examined by his primary care physician on Friday and a report was released by the campaign late on Tuesday to The Philadelphia Inquirer.Mr Fetterman’s health is reported as normal and he has made great progress with communication since his stroke in May, though still exhibits symptoms of problem processing audio that can be accommodated with the...
The Independent

Democratic poll blow as Dr Oz takes lead over John Fetterman in must-win Pennsylvania

The first poll conducted after the sole debate for Pennsylvania’s Senate seat shows RepublicanMehmet Oz with his first lead against Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. InsiderAdvantage surveyed 750 likely voters on 26 October, the day after the debate between the former television host and physician and Mr Fetterman. The poll has a 3.58 margin of error. Last week, the same poll showed Mr Fetterman and Dr Oz in a deadheat match. But the new poll shows Dr Oz beats Mr Fetterman 47.5 per cent to 44.8 per cent. The two candidates, who have engaged in a vicious war of...
qhubonews.com

PA Senate Candidate Does the Unthinkable

LEBANON, Pa.— PA State Senate Candidate (district 48) Calvin “Doc” Clements announced Saturday, that if he is elected, he will not accept the $11,000 pay raise that the Pennsylvania State Senate and State House passed for themselves earlier this year, and he said that if his opponent agrees to six legislative initiatives that he will withdraw his candidacy.
HuffPost

The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started

Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Washington Examiner

John Fetterman's wife demands 'consequences' against journalist who interviewed her husband

The wife of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman demanded "consequences" for the NBC News reporter who spoke about her husband's health problems earlier this week. Gisele Barreto Fetterman said there had been no consequences for reporter Dasha Burns's comments, claiming the reporter was an "ableist" who discriminated against her husband after he suffered a stroke earlier this year.

