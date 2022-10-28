Is this dude Fetterman gonna get elected on peoples sympathy from a stroke. Media seems to find people coming out of the woodwork about his cognitive or those who question. He is still long way from any recovery & high risk category of another. I can say this cuz I had a brainstem stroke & still question my own abilities @ times
I blame the Democratic Party for this mess. The party knew his health had been compromised but they and their billions of donations kept him in the running. They wanted compromised or not because he is a far left liberal. I blame his selfish wife and family for not insisting he go into a major rehab program to help him heal. He is not ready at this time to take on the rigorous and stressful duties it takes to be a Senator representing his state.
