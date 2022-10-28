ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first. “If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual,” Cheney said. “We have to stand up, every one of us, and say we’re going to do what’s right for this country. We’re going to look beyond partisan politics.” Slotkin is a two-term House member competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s redrawn 7th Congressional District, which includes Lansing. The contest is among the most expensive House races in the country and is considered a toss-up. Slotkin, who described herself as a Democrat representing a Trump-voting district, told reporters that Cheney approached her last month on the House floor about the possible endorsement. Slotkin acknowledged during her speech that the two differ on most policy issues, joking that the last time Cheney was in the area was to counter something the Lansing-area Democrat was doing.
Cleveland Jewish News

Herzog tells US Jews to respect Israeli election results

Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed to American Jewry to respect Israel’s election results, in a Monday address to the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly held in Chicago. “The results may or may not be to your liking, but the vote of the Israeli people should be...
Cleveland Jewish News

Abraham Accords-focused NGO plans to combat Jew-hatred with Holocaust education

On Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, hatred of Jews was a palpably inescapable reality in America—from the Kanye West scandal, to a series of anti-Semitic incidents in Los Angeles, to the discourse surrounding the U.N. Commission of Inquiry.
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 252 of the invasion

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has met with Kadri Simson, European Union commissioner for energy affairs, telling her that Russian forces have “seriously damaged” about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, in particular thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants. Because of the attacks, Ukraine has been forced to stop exports of electricity to Europe.
Cleveland Jewish News

What the Kanye West scandal can teach the UN

The Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan offered a telling quip during a recent debate at the international body concerning the latest report of its Commission of Inquiry into Israel and its apparently irredeemable offenses against international law. The fact that the commission’s formal name is “The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel” itself suggests that its conclusions are hardly likely to be favorable, let alone neutral, towards the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News

Russian security official issues apology over deputy’s anti-Semitic rhetoric

The head of Russia’s Security Council has issued an apology over anti-Semitic statements by his deputy, which described the Chabad Hassidic organization as a “neo-pagan cult.”. Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, expressed his regret over the comments made by Deputy Council Secretary Aleksey Pavlov, according...
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli envoy tells UN Palestinian terror behind rising West Bank casualties

While members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday expressed alarm over the rising number of Palestinian casualties, Israel’s ambassador urged them to take a look at the underlying reason: ongoing security operations meant to stop a brutal escalation in terrorism. “Israel is in the midst of a...
Cleveland Jewish News

US ‘not wasting’ time on ‘inert’ Iran nuclear deal talks

United States special envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Monday made “no apology” for the Biden administration’s pursuit of a revised nuclear deal with Tehran, even as he conceded that forging a new agreement was “really not our focus now.”. Speaking at an online event hosted...
Cleveland Jewish News

Yesh Atid lawmaker alludes to Hitler in comments about rise of Israeli right

Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee member Ram Ben Barak on Saturday cited Hitler’s rise to power as an example of what he claimed was the danger to Israeli democracy should a right-wing government be elected on Nov 1. Speaking at a “Shabbat Tarbut” current-events gathering in Beersheva, Ben...

