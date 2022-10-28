Read full article on original website
Democrat Lawmaker denounces Marjorie Taylor Greene for making an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband about herselfVictorSan Francisco, CA
Elon Musk was Criticized after Posting a Baseless Conspiracy theory about the assault of Paul Pelosi on TwitterShameel Shams
Paul Pelosi's attacker could face 50 years in prisonLashaun TurnerSan Francisco, CA
These Famous Writers Would be Homeless in Today's San FranciscoAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
Trump fan Kid Rock says he’d like to have a beer with Obama: ‘There’s not a cooler’ president
Kid Rock, one of former President Trump’s most vocal supporters, says he’s itching to reach across the aisle for a beer with former President Obama. “I want to hang out with Obama and drink beer,” the “We the People” singer said on an episode of Bill Maher’s podcast “Club Random” released Sunday.
GOP's Cheney visits Michigan to support Democrat Slotkin bid
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney visited Michigan on Tuesday to support Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who the the Wyoming representative crossed party lines to endorse last week in a first. “If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual,” Cheney said. “We have to stand up, every one of us, and say we’re going to do what’s right for this country. We’re going to look beyond partisan politics.” Slotkin is a two-term House member competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s redrawn 7th Congressional District, which includes Lansing. The contest is among the most expensive House races in the country and is considered a toss-up. Slotkin, who described herself as a Democrat representing a Trump-voting district, told reporters that Cheney approached her last month on the House floor about the possible endorsement. Slotkin acknowledged during her speech that the two differ on most policy issues, joking that the last time Cheney was in the area was to counter something the Lansing-area Democrat was doing.
Cleveland Jewish News
Herzog tells US Jews to respect Israeli election results
Israeli President Isaac Herzog appealed to American Jewry to respect Israel’s election results, in a Monday address to the Jewish Federations of North America’s General Assembly held in Chicago. “The results may or may not be to your liking, but the vote of the Israeli people should be...
Cleveland Jewish News
As Israelis head to the polls, American Jewish leaders quietly fret about how they’ll respond to the results
CHICAGO (JTA) — It was 6 p.m. Monday night and the hallway of the Chicago hotel was suddenly filled with Israelis navigating suitcases through a throng of American Jews debating what to eat for dinner. They were headed to the airport for the last flight to Israel that would...
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian official apologizes for op-ed that country’s Jewish leaders called ‘vulgar antisemitism’
(JTA) — A Russian official has apologized after his deputy published an op-ed that referred to the Chabad-Lubavitch movement of Orthodox Judaism as a “neo-pagan cult” striving for “global domination.”. Top leaders of Chabad in Russia, who have been navigating a fine line in their relationship...
Cleveland Jewish News
Abraham Accords-focused NGO plans to combat Jew-hatred with Holocaust education
On Oct. 27, the fourth anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history, hatred of Jews was a palpably inescapable reality in America—from the Kanye West scandal, to a series of anti-Semitic incidents in Los Angeles, to the discourse surrounding the U.N. Commission of Inquiry.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 252 of the invasion
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has met with Kadri Simson, European Union commissioner for energy affairs, telling her that Russian forces have “seriously damaged” about 40% of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, in particular thermal power plants and hydroelectric power plants. Because of the attacks, Ukraine has been forced to stop exports of electricity to Europe.
Cleveland Jewish News
What the Kanye West scandal can teach the UN
The Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan offered a telling quip during a recent debate at the international body concerning the latest report of its Commission of Inquiry into Israel and its apparently irredeemable offenses against international law. The fact that the commission’s formal name is “The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in Israel” itself suggests that its conclusions are hardly likely to be favorable, let alone neutral, towards the Jewish state.
Cleveland Jewish News
Russian security official issues apology over deputy’s anti-Semitic rhetoric
The head of Russia’s Security Council has issued an apology over anti-Semitic statements by his deputy, which described the Chabad Hassidic organization as a “neo-pagan cult.”. Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, expressed his regret over the comments made by Deputy Council Secretary Aleksey Pavlov, according...
Cleveland Jewish News
JNS poll hijacked by 4chan: ‘Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks are true’
A JNS Twitter poll asking whether rapper Kanye West’s remarks about the Jews were “regrettable, crazy, true or unforgivable” was hijacked by imageboard website 4chan, with the result that 88 percent of respondents said they were true. The survey received 2,892 likes, 906 tweets and 355 quote...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli envoy tells UN Palestinian terror behind rising West Bank casualties
While members of the United Nations Security Council on Friday expressed alarm over the rising number of Palestinian casualties, Israel’s ambassador urged them to take a look at the underlying reason: ongoing security operations meant to stop a brutal escalation in terrorism. “Israel is in the midst of a...
Cleveland Jewish News
US ‘not wasting’ time on ‘inert’ Iran nuclear deal talks
United States special envoy for Iran Robert Malley on Monday made “no apology” for the Biden administration’s pursuit of a revised nuclear deal with Tehran, even as he conceded that forging a new agreement was “really not our focus now.”. Speaking at an online event hosted...
Cleveland Jewish News
Yesh Atid lawmaker alludes to Hitler in comments about rise of Israeli right
Knesset Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee member Ram Ben Barak on Saturday cited Hitler’s rise to power as an example of what he claimed was the danger to Israeli democracy should a right-wing government be elected on Nov 1. Speaking at a “Shabbat Tarbut” current-events gathering in Beersheva, Ben...
