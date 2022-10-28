Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48

Read full article on original website
Bob Griffin: Alaska Reads Act is up for the challenge shown by national reading assessment scores
The nation's report card has been released. The National Assessment of Educational Progress was posted on Monday. Alaska has a lot of work to do. But we do have hope because of the Alaska Reads Act, sponsored by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, passed earlier this year.
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world's largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska's Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns.
alaskasnewssource.com
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference
On October 6th, Jack Clair captured surveillance footage of someone walking onto his front yard and ripping out of one of his campaign posters. Then, on October 27th, his surveillance footage caught another incident. The new roundabouts are nearly twice as large as the ones they replaced.
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – October 29, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at akstalker@alaskalandmine.com. As always, thanks for reading.
alaskalandmine.com
Brad Keithley’s chart of the week: Why “means testing” the PFD doesn’t solve the problem
We understand that earlier this week as part of a debate hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Representative Grier Hopkins (D – Fairbanks) argued that the way to address the inequity created by using cuts in the Permanent Fund dividend (PFD) to fund government is to “means test” the PFD, presumably paying the full amount to middle and lower income Alaska families but eliminating it for those in higher income brackets.
upr.org
Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough
In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
WATCH: Wildlife Photographer Has Terrifying Close-Up Encounter With Grizzly Bears in Alaska
This wildlife photographer in Alaska endured a dangerous encounter with a few grizzly bears. World traveler @patrick1carney often takes wildlife photos on his travels, risking his health to get up close pictures of these majestic creatures. On a trip to McNeil River in Alaska, he and his fellow photographers got a little too comfortable with a local group of bears.
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
Climate migration: Alaska village resists despite threats
SHISHMAREF, Alaska (AP) — Search online for the little town of Shishmaref and you’ll see homes perilously close to falling into the ocean, and headlines that warn that this Native community on a border island in western Alaska -- without access to main roads to the mainland or running water -- is on the verge of disappearing.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, October 28, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. U.S. Senate candidates debate campaign funding and abortion rights. Also, Ketchikan
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district.
alaskabeacon.com
New lawsuit challenges Anchorage Democrat’s eligibility for legislative election
Four Anchorage residents have sued Democratic state House candidate Jennie Armstrong and the Alaska Division of Elections, saying Armstrong is ineligible to run for office. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Anchorage Superior Court, claims that a social media post and fishing licenses prove Armstrong did not live in Alaska for three years before registering on June 1 as a candidate for office. Alaska’s constitution requires a legislator to live in Alaska for three years before filing to run for office.
alaskasnewssource.com
Report on Alaska mine urges more scrutiny for projects
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A report released by a U.S. House committee says backers of a proposed copper and gold mine in southwest Alaska “tried to trick regulators by pretending to pursue a smaller project with the intention of expanding” after the project was approved. The report focuses...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years
The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it's too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity.
thecentersquare.com
Alaska student test scores among lowest in nation
(The Center Square) – The Nation's Report Card shows that the reading and math scores for Alaska's fourth- and eighth-graders are among some of the lowest in the nation. Education officials say the results of the national comparative testing released this week confirm a statewide need to focus on priorities already outlined in the post-COVID education strategic plan, Alaska's Education Challenge.
ktoo.org
Amid sluggish recovery, economist predicts more Alaska jobs in weed and mining
Alaska is slowly regaining the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but it may take a few more years for the state to return to 2019 levels of employment. An October report from the state labor department said Alaska ranked 47th in the U.S. for job recovery from 2019 through the first half of 2022.
airlinegeeks.com
Northern Pacific Airways Completes Demonstration Tour, Unveils Hub
Northern Pacific Airways — an upcoming Anchorage, Alaska-based transpacific airline — is picking up speed in preparation for launching flight operations. Sporting a distinctive livery design, the first of the fleet’s newly refurbished 757-200s took off from Ontario, Calif. on Oct. 18. The plane conducted a 4-city, multi-state demonstration tour from California to Hawaii, Northern Marianas Islands and finally to its new home in Anchorage, Alaska. The aircraft finished its tour on October 25 back in Ontario, Calif.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla.
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and rain hit Aleutians and Southeast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High winds blasted parts pf the Aleutians Friday. Unalaska, Adak and Atka all registered wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour! The same storm system is pushing east to the Gulf of Alaska were it bring high winds and rain to the Panhandle region over the entire weekend.
Daniel Smith: There is an old-fashioned carpetbagger running for office in District 16 — Jennie Armstrong
In West Anchorage House District 16, voters have filed a lawsuit against the State of Alaska Division of Elections and Gail Fenumiai for allowing an unqualified candidate to run for State office. The claim is that Jennifer (Jennie) Armstrong does not possess the constitutionally required residency time and therefore, is not qualified.
