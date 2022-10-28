ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cleveland Jewish News

Ye promotes Jewish control over media and medicine in latest antisemitic remarks

The rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued to double down on antisemitic rhetoric, in new remarks that promote canards about Jewish control over the media and the medical profession. “It was a Jewish doctor that diagnosed me of having a disorder that would’ve had me on medication right...
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."

