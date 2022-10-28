Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Ye promotes Jewish control over media and medicine in latest antisemitic remarks
The rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) continued to double down on antisemitic rhetoric, in new remarks that promote canards about Jewish control over the media and the medical profession. “It was a Jewish doctor that diagnosed me of having a disorder that would’ve had me on medication right...
LaKeith Stanfield Wants Black People To Stop Glorifying The "Dangerous Toxicity" Associated With Gangster Rap
"It’s ok to embrace the realities of life in the harder areas, but let’s think about NOT holding up this behavior in our circles."
ABC notifies police over racist email sent to sports presenter Tony Armstrong
Abuse appears to be a response to Armstrong’s criticism of Gina Rinehart for not disavowing her father’s racism towards Indigenous people
Madisynn From "She-Hulk," Charlie From "Twilight," And 16 More Minor Characters With Serious Main Character Energy
I don't care who the villain of The Devil Wears Prada was, but Nigel was definitely the hero.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
