TTartisan launches first autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount and it's a bargain

Chinese lens manufacturer TTartisan has just announced its first autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount. The 27mm f/2.8 XF pancake lens is only the second autofocus lens released by TTartisan who up until now has specialized in making affordable, manual focus lenses.

The first thing that stood out about the new 27mm f/2.8 lens is how incredibly lightweight it is. At just 93g making it’s an ideal lens for street photography due to its equivalent 41mm full-frame focal length and portability.

It’s compatible with many of the best Fujifilm cameras series camera including Fujifilm X-T4 or the Fujifilm X-S10 but we think it would be great paired with the Fujifilm X-T200 , especially if you’re trying to keep the size and weight of your kip down.

It’s made up of 6 elements in 5 groups and has a 7-bladed diaphragm. It adopts an STM stepping motor that delivers silent, anti-shake focusing which also makes it an excellent lens for video. Accurate eye tracking enables it to easily capture people, pets or even wild animals and can be used when shooting images and recording videos.

Like some of the best Fujifilm lenses, the TTartisan 27mm lens comes with a clickable aperture ring so that the aperture can be changed on the lens rather than via a menu or you can set it to A if you want it to set the aperture automatically.

With a minimum focusing distance of 0.35m you can get pretty close to your subject and from sample pictures when shooting wide open at f/2.8 the lens creates beautifully rounded uniform bokeh and built into the back cap of the lens is a USB-interface that can be used for updating the firmware. In terms of its physical appearance, it looks like a well-built lens made from aviation aluminum,, it has a very small filter thread size of just 39mm and an angle of view of 56 degrees.

(Image credit: TTartisan)

The lens is now available through Amazon for $159.99 / £159 / AU$239, in a choice of black or titanium gray.

It would be a brilliant lens for someone new to photography who wants to benefit from a fast aperture but can’t afford to fork out for the Fujinon XF27mmF2.8 R WR equivalent. From our experience, TTartisan makes decent lenses so we can only hope that its autofocus lenses are just as nice to use as its manual focus ones.

