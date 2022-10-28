ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WhatToWatch

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy future in question

By Michael Balderston
WhatToWatch
WhatToWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xDPNO_0iqWDZAz00

Trips across Italy with Stanley Tucci in the popular docuseries Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy are potentially at risk of coming to an end. The fate of the travel/food show, which is currently in its second season airing in the US and the UK, could be up in the air because of apparent plans by CNN to pull back on its production of original TV shows and movies with outside partners, according to a report by Variety .

Variety has shared details of a memo to employees shared by Chris Licht, chairman and CEO of CNN, that says, "Our long-term plan will no longer rely on commissioned projects with outside partners," with the cost of third-party series being the primary reason. "However, I want to be clear that longform content remains an important pillar of our programming," Licht adds.

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one such project, produced by the production company RAW and distributed by CNN.

The memo goes on to detail that CNN plans to air six original series and six CNN films in 2023, but no information on what the shows are was shared. What to Watch reached out to Warner Bros. Discovery for comment, with them saying, "We will have information in the coming weeks about our final 2023 CNN Original Series & CNN Films slate."

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy follows the popular actor as he explores different Italian regions to learn more about the food, the culture and the people that make them all unique. Across two seasons he has visited Rome, Venice, Tuscany, Umbria, the Italian food culture in London and more. All in all, he has explored 13 Italian regions; there are 20 in the entire country of Italy.

Another CNN show that could be impacted by this decision is W. Kamau Bell’s United Shades of America , which has run for seven seasons. To be clear, Variety’s report does not say that either United Shades of America or Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is canceled.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been reshuffling its programming slate since its merger, which has led to some big decisions like ditching the HBO Max original movie Batgirl , removing other HBO Max original movies from the streaming service and ending most original programming on TBS and TNT (including a last minute cancellation of the sitcom Chad ).

While we wait to hear if more is on the way, there are still new episodes to watch of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy season 2. The latest episode of the show airs in the US on Sunday, October 30, at 9 pm ET/PT on CNN, and in the UK at 8:20 pm UK on BBC2.

Comments / 3

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed

Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
shescatchingflights.com

The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats

From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Popculture

Actress Hospitalized After 'Clumsy Accident'

Coronation Street actress Ruxandra Porojnicu is recovering in the hospital after she suffered a painful injury. The 29-year-old actress was recently hospitalized after she suffered a "clumsy" accident that resulted in an injured wrist, with Porojnicu revealing the injury in a recent social media update. On her Instagram Story on...
Daily Mail

Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion

Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Meet the Smartest Man in the World... Ever!

William James Sidis is supposedly the world's ever smartest man, a genius like no other geniuses... even making Einstein and Elon Musk look dumb. William was an American child prodigy who seemed to have been born with exceptional mathematical and language skills. He is notable for his 1920 book called, The Animate and Inanimate, in which he provides his opinion about the origin of life as seen through the science of thermodynamics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
msn.com

Thai transgender tycoon buys Miss Universe contest

A Thai celebrity media tycoon - who is a transgender woman - has bought the company that runs the Miss Universe beauty pageants for $20m (£17.1m). Anne Jakapong Jakrajutatip is the boss of JKN Global Group, which makes television shows in Thailand. She has starred in the Thai versions...
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Deadline

Mario Oliver Dies: Prominent L.A. Nightclub Owner And Restaurateur Found Dead In Dominican Republic At 71

Mario Oliver, one of the kings of the Los Angeles nightlife scene when he ran the clubs Vertigo and The Gate and elegant restaurants like Tryst, Le Petit Four, and Linq, has died at age 71. On Wednesday, authorities found his body inside a villa in Las Terrenas, Samaná in the Dominican Republic. Initial reports indicate he was choked to death and gagged when criminals broke into his home and took a safe-deposit box, several watches  Rolex, and other valuables. A report in Dominican Today indicates the National Police, the DICRIM, certified that the death was brought on by head...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Collider

Michael Kopsa, Beloved TV Actor, Dies at 66

On Sunday, October 23, beloved television actor Michael Kopsa sadly passed away of complications from a brain tumor. He was 66. Kopsa was perhaps best known for his multiple recurring roles in Stargate SG-1 as General Kerrigan. Kopsa was also known for appearing in the shows The X-Files, Highlander, and Smallville, as well as the 2005 film adaptation of Fantastic Four.
KTBS

Joyce Sims dies at 63

The singer - who was best known for her 1987 single 'Come Into My Life' - has passed away at the age of 63, events organiser CJ Carlos has announced. He wrote on Facebook on Saturday (15.10.22) evening: "Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it's with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
mailplus.co.uk

A great woman - but not much of a mother

Jan Morris: Life From Both Sides by Paul Clements (Scribe £25, 608pp) The telegram from base camp on Mount Everest, scribbled by a young ex‑Oxford and ex-Army journalist called James Morris, arrived at The Times offices on June 1, 1953: ‘Snow conditions bad stop advanced base abandoned yesterday stop awaiting improvement.’
VIRGINIA STATE
WhatToWatch

WhatToWatch

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

From movie and TV reviews, to recaps and celebrity news, What To Watch helps readers sort through the latest shows, movies and technology, and get closer to the entertainment they love.

 https://www.whattowatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy