Meet the Dubai Bling cast: a who’s who guide to the reality series

If you haven’t heard reality TV fans, there’s a new show on Netflix worth checking out called Dubai Bling . The show features a group of friends who are a part of the city’s wealthy and fabulous elite. As with most reality TV friend groups, the cast also faces its fair share of internal drama that results in epic shady comments, uncomfortable group outings and even a few nasty confrontations.

But like the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and the entertaining crew on Bling Empire , all this drama happens with the Dubai Bling men and women dripped in labels and precious jewels.

Without further ado, lets get to know the Dubai Bling cast.

Loujain Adadah

Born in California, the Lebanese model did her first shoot at the age of 14. Aside from modeling, she’s also spent time hosting several TV programs in her career.

As far as her personal life goes, she married a Saudi businessman (who was a billionaire) when she was just 21 in a much-talked-about $10 million wedding. Unfortunately, while the two shared a life together that included two kids, her husband passed away from cancer shortly after the birth of her second child. Five years later, although she spent time dating on the show, it looks like she hasn’t found someone that is Instagram-worthy just yet.

Zeina Khoury

When viewers first meet Zeina, right away it's clear she is incredibly fashion-forward. Born and raised in Lebanon, she graduated from London Business School and is currently the CEO of High Mark Real Estate. She also manages to find the time to host a weekly Instagram Live show titled Property Talks with Zeina.

In terms of her personal life, it appears that she is married and that she and her husband share two children together.

Farhana Bodi

The Indian mother of one spent her life growing up in South Africa. Although she is recently divorced, we can’t tell by her social media if she’s currently dating someone.

In terms of her career, Bodi has built a reputation as a profitable social media influencer, promoting luxury brands and lifestyles. Additionally, she launched the company I Am Woman of the World, which touts "connecting brands and clients" and "empowering women." Although we aren’t 100% sure we know what any of that means, it sounds like she helps companies find their target audiences.

Kris Fade

Kris Fade, the Lebanese Australian entrepreneur, has made quite the name for himself. Not only is he the host of one of Dubai’s most successful radio programs, The Kris Fade Show , he’s also the founder of the protein snack company Fade Fit, which he works closely on with his wife Brianna. He also has two daughters from a previous marriage.

By the way, you’ve got to check out his Instagram post on how Will Smith helped him propose to Brianna.

Safa Siddiqui

Safa is an Iraqi wife and mother of a 2-year-old toddler. Born and raised in London, the star is certainly one of the more reactive personalities on the show. When fans meet her on the series, she’s literally tossing her husband's clothes on the floor of the closet to make more room for her things. Keep in mind, the couple has a five-bedroom home and converted one of the rooms into her walk-in closet already.

In her defense, she’s hugely into fashion and has a lot of clothes. Her passion for fashion extends past just her desire to shop, as she’s also spent time as a designer. You may be interested in knowing that prior to her deep dive into the fashion world, she was actually involved in the corporate world.

DJ Bliss

Marwan Parham Al Awadhi, better known DJ Bliss , is proud to claim himself as "one of the pioneers of the music and nightlife scene in the Middle East." Not only is he a well-known DJ, but he has managed to cultivate a business in the nightlife arena as a popular host of various club venues and events. Additionally, according to his IG, he’s the founder of Beats and Cuts, Karak Inc Eatery, 411 Nights and Selekt.

We should also mention that he now has a new single out called " Hala Walla " that isn’t bad on the ears.

Lojain Omran

Lojain was born and raised in Saudi Arabia and has been dubbed by Mashable Middle East as "Saudi Arabia’s most desired influencer." However, before she started banking money as an influencer, she was literally in the world of banking, even working for the credit card company Visa. As she accumulated more fame on social media and on various television programs she was featured on, she left the finance industry behind.

Oddly enough, as much as her new career is tied to social media, she’s relatively private about her personal life. Although, it does appear she is a mother of two.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Although Ebraheem was born in Kuwait, his mother is from the US and it was in her home in Florida that he launched his first business, selling thrift store clothes and other items on eBay. Since those early days, he’s gone on to launch the successful Forever Rose Company , which specializes in selling "the only original 100% natural long-lasting rose." From that initial rose company, he’s branched off into opening the Forever Rose Cafe and a Forever Rose fragrance.

While he waits to settle down with someone special in his personal life, judging by his IG, he’s having fun traveling around the world.

Dubai Bling is now streaming on Netflix.