Let me set the scene, you’re at an outdoor festival in Door County, Wisconsin. It’s cold and you’re walking around with some warm apple cider and a bowl of this. Lapskaus! This Norwegian stew is something I grew up with every year for the fall fest. A smoky ham-infused potato stew that just tastes so refreshing. The recipe is very straightforward through my research of this. Put it all in a pot and cook it until it’s soft. At the fest, they would use crockpots. A great hearty alternative to chili for those cold winter days or a refreshing meal on a crisp summer night.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 6 DAYS AGO