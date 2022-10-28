ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Missouri game glance, odds and early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats were absolutely dominated last week as they lost 44-6 to the Tennessee Volunteers in what was an all-around disappointing performance, especially coming off a bye week. As ugly as Saturday night was, the Cats will have a chance to get a bounceback win when they travel to...
COLUMBIA, MO
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt time and TV channel set

The SEC has announced game times and TV channel designations for Week 11, which takes place November 12th. The Kentucky Wildcats will be getting another early kickoff, as they’ll play host to the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12 pm ET on the SEC Network. Kentucky is currently 5-3 (2-3 in...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

John Calipari talks closed scrimmages

Each “preseason,” Division 1 basketball programs are allowed to compete in one closed scrimmage in place of a second exhibition game. Fans and media members of both teams, though, aren’t able to attend. This is an opportunity Kentucky has not yet taken advantage of, but other blue-blood...
FRANKFORT, KY
coladaily.com

Gamecocks in running for Lexington basketball prospect

The 2022-23 season is the prime focus right now for University of South Carolina men's basketball head coach Lamont Paris. It is not too early to start looking toward the future and compiling five-star talent, and a prime target of the Gamecocks resides at Lexington High School. Shooting guard Cam...
COLUMBIA, SC
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky Basketball Player Preview: Adou Thiero

The Kentucky Wildcats are going to have such an athletic, long, and talented team taking the floor in 2022-23. One area that the Cats are loaded at is in the backcourt as they returned talent and brought in some of the best freshmen and transfers in the country. One of...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky gets demolished at Tennessee: 4 things to know and postgame banter

The Kentucky Wildcats fell hard against the No. 3 ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday night in Knoxville by a score of 44-6. The Vols came out firing, despite some early penalty trouble, including a 3-minute touchdown drive to begin the game, though they ended with just seven points at the end of the first quarter and the Cats trailing just 7-6.
LEXINGTON, KY
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Trolls Kentucky Fans During Football Game

Fresh off of their 99-80 exhibition win over No. 2 Gonzaga on Friday night, the Tennessee basketball team brought the good vibes back from Frisco, Texas to Neyland Stadium. During the second quarter of Tennessee’s game against Kentucky, the Vols basketball team was brought out onto the field during a timeout to commemorate their 2021-2022 SEC Championship. The team soaked up the moment in the spotlight – especially Uros Plavsic, who was dancing with the trophy like he was trying to make it on Dancing With the Stars.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky

Everything head coach Josh Heupel said after No. 3 Tennessee's 44-6 win over No. 19 Kentucky on Saturday night at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville:. “Great day in Knoxville. The atmosphere, Vol Walk, the energy inside the stadium well before our guys even came out of the tunnel, was awesome. Can’t thank our guys enough. Great to see a bunch of former players back here, champions weekend. That was fun, too. The atmosphere all night long was just an advantage for us. So, thank you to the fans.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

10/31 Kentucky AP Football Polls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. Others receiving votes: Crittenden Co. 2. Paintsville 1. Class 2A. Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs. 1. Beechwood (2) 9-1 56 T1. (tie) Mayfield (3) 10-0...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Wave 3

Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy