Al Morey
3d ago

What a true blessing that is, God has something great for that baby. God bless the baby and her family.

Kristina Yeh
3d ago

That’s great and all but she will b picked on in school since kids r mean towards those who look a little different. Hopefully she will get 1 of those hands they have been making. 1 guy has 1 and he can move all the fingers! He was born with only 1 finger. Get her into martial arts so she will gain confidence and self esteem which Will help her when the kids say mean stuff 2 her! U got this!

❤️ Skylar
3d ago

She's a little doll!! Show the world your girl power... Keep shining little one..

Mom celebrates 1-year-old daughter with limb difference, flooded with support: 'Different is awesome'

A year after giving birth to her daughter, Sage, a new mother from Pennysylvania is celebrating limb differences and spreading awareness about the condition. Her daughter was born with amniotic band syndrome, a rare condition "caused by strands of the amniotic sac that separate and entangle digits, limbs, or other parts of the fetus." It constricts the growth of an area of the body and in the worst cases can also result in amputation.
