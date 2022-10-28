Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering Former Atlantic City Superintendent Fred Nickles
Fred Nickles passed away on June 17, 2017, following a courageous battle versus cancer at age 69. It’s hard to believe that Fred Nickles has been gone for more than 5 years. The vitriol and incompetence exhibited by the current leadership at the Atlantic City Public Schools has made me think a lot about Fred Nickles, lately.
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
3 Local Italian DIshes Among New Jersey’s Greatest
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Hammonton, NJ Is ‘The Capital of The World’ For This Superfood
Once again, a city in New Jersey is world renown for a product that they produce and provide each and every year to delighted consumers. Hammonton, New Jersey is “The Blueberry Capital of The World.”. The New Jersey blueberry season for this superfood is from mid-to-late June, with the...
phillyvoice.com
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
seaislenews.com
Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings
When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Highlights a Decade of Flood Mitigation Efforts Post Sandy
The following is a statement from Ocean City on the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy:. Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away,...
PA Man Walking on Atlantic City Expressway Struck and Killed
Why was a man walking in the middle of the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday night?. NJ State Police don't know or aren't saying yet, but it was a fatal mistake. 28-year-old Donte Horton from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, October 29th, according to NJ.com.
Bon appétit … Atlantic City Food Truck Opens At ‘The Walk’
I’m a huge fan of a high quality food truck. They’re just wonderful and are capable of preparing and serving fantastic meals. Here’s a fine example of this concept that has just opened in Atlantic City. Yesterday, Friday, October 28, 2022, the “We Are AC Food Truck”...
roi-nj.com
Ramboll picked to build turbine foundations for Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1
Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Project 1 LLC, which is creating a 1.5-gigawatt wind energy project off the coast of Atlantic City, has chosen Ramboll as the design and structural engineering firm for its turbine foundations, it announced Friday. The project, which is a subsidiary of Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC...
Woonsocket Call
Lund's Fisheries Commends Fishermen, Scientists, and Coast Guard in Rescue of Vessel
CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / Yesterday morning, two fishing vessels, which have been long time suppliers to Lund's Fisheries were involved in an incident sixty miles off the coast of Virginia. The F/V Tremont collided with a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel and sunk. The F/V Dyrsten which had been operating nearby, came to their assistance.
N.J. winery has something for everyone in addition to some unique offerings
Bellview Winery is located in the Landisville section of Buena in Atlantic County, New Jersey. A family produce farm since 1914, the vineyard was first planted in 2000 and opened to the public in 2001.
Great, Another New Jersey Beach Plans On Raising The Cost Of Beach Tags
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish
Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Firefighters Rescue 3 Jersey Shore Boaters Off Corson's Inlet State Park
Three boaters were rescued by firefighters from rough currents after jumping off their sinking vessel, authorities said. The incident occurred on Sunday morning about a half-mile off Corson’s Inlet State Park as they were exiting the inlet in Ocean City, New Jersey State Police said. "The vessel began to...
AC Board of Education Signs 5-Year Lease To Pay Exorbitant $$$
Atlantic City Board of Education Member John Devlin has confirmed that the AC BOE has signed a 5-year lease to rent office space for the Atlantic City Public Schools central administration offices. According to Devlin, the 5-year deal will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 700,000 per-year....
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office
Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
Comments / 0