ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Frustration Rises Over Abrupt Bridge Closings

When it is open, the Townsends Inlet Bridge allows motorists to make a quick, direct hop to travel between Sea Isle City and Avalon. But when it is closed, drivers must follow a lengthy and circuitous detour on the Garden State Parkway or Route 9 for trips between both towns.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Highlights a Decade of Flood Mitigation Efforts Post Sandy

The following is a statement from Ocean City on the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy:. Recognizing the threats of coastal flooding and rising seas, Ocean City has taken a leading role in investing in solutions. On the 10th anniversary of the devastating Superstorm Sandy making landfall about 12 miles away,...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Woonsocket Call

Lund's Fisheries Commends Fishermen, Scientists, and Coast Guard in Rescue of Vessel

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2022 / Yesterday morning, two fishing vessels, which have been long time suppliers to Lund's Fisheries were involved in an incident sixty miles off the coast of Virginia. The F/V Tremont collided with a Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel and sunk. The F/V Dyrsten which had been operating nearby, came to their assistance.
CAPE MAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

English Creek Shopping Center to Get a Mr. Wish

Your wish is coming soon to the English Creek Shopping Center at Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avene in Egg Harbor Township. The sign is up and the opening is "soon." Mr. Wish is the home of natural fruit teas. This will be the first Mr. Wish in Atlantic County. There are Mr. Wish locations in 11 different states. The Egg Harbor Township store will be its ninth location in the Garden State.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Washington Examiner

Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office

Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy