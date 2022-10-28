While politics influence elections, the reason I believe Theresa Cull would make a superb public servant has nothing to do with her politics. Rather, it is because she embodies my ideal understanding of that role: she has unwavering integrity, she is civically oriented, charitable, and community minded. Simultaneously, Theresa is unassuming and grounded. As an empathetic and intent listener, she will take seriously the needs and demands of all of her constituents.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO