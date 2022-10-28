Bookworms unite! Benjamin L. Hooks Library hosts fall book sale

The Memphis Public Libraries 2022 Fall book sale is officially open to the public, offering discounted hardbacks, paperbacks and more for $3 or less.

The sale takes place Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Sunday, Oct. 30, is reserved for the “Bag Sale” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can purchase bags for $6 and boxes for $12 and fill them with as many books as they can.

Friends of the Library — a nonprofit that supports library staff and raises money for library programs and services — hosts the biannual sale.

“Friends,” as it is informally known, was started in 1962. Its 535 volunteers raise more than $400,000 annually for library operations, including both the spring and fall book sales.

When it comes to selecting books for the sale, volunteers look at community trends and at what people have been reading at the libraries while also aiming to cover a wide variety of subjects, said Friends member Laura Goodman.

“Our goal is to cover a broad list of categories — from paperback mysteries to travel to history — and everything in between,” Goodman said. “Our sorting room volunteers have years of experience and that institutional knowledge of what our customers are looking for, so it certainly comes into play.

“It’s really a symbiotic relationship between what our donors offer and what is of interest to our customers.”

Books for the sale are chosen from more than 10,000 used books donated to MPL locations throughout the city each week. Donated CDs, DVDs, magazines, sheet music and LPs also are included.

Judy Otto pounders her next selection during the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library’s Friends of the Library Book Sale preview night on Thursday. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Goodman noted the book sale allows individuals put off by high book prices to satisfy their intellectual or creative curiosity by buying slightly used books on the cheap.

“Sometimes the price of a brand-new book can cause someone to rethink their purchase, so if they see a history book for 25 or 30 bucks, they won’t get it and it can be a missed opportunity for learning,” Goodman said. “Here you can find a great history book for a price you’re more comfortable with and immerse yourself in it.”

As the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday, book sale committee co-chair and volunteer Mary Aronov stood by the entrance ready to aid customers as they perused the aisles. She said the last fall book sale in October 2019 raised more than $20,000.

“It’s a two-fold purpose,” Aronov said. “One is we want to get people into the library, raise money and excited about books. The other is to offer people books at really good prices.”

Aronov said the spirit of sale days are the most fun for her as a volunteer because of the excitement and intrigue surrounding so many shoppers as they browse.

“People here are so happy and interested,” Aronov said. “It’s especially good when the families come in and the kids get really excited. Children’s books are some of our biggest sellers.”

Book sale shopper Amanda Perkins traveled from Jackson, Tennessee, on a mission to find hardback history books.

Standing next to her crimson-colored wheeled cart nearly filled to the brim with large hardbacks, Perkins said she would never purchase history books at regular bookstores.

“I made the trip down for the book sale because I love history, and I’m collecting all of the old books I can,” Perkins said. “I’m not a history buff, but I’m trying to be.”

Perkins noted this was her first library book sale and while Jackson libraries have similar sales, she hasn’t found one recently.

“I actually called my library in Jackson about book sales but they said to just keep checking the website, and I haven’t seen one,” Perkins said. “I’m not going to go out and buy these books for full price, so I’ll probably have two or three buckets full of books by the end.”