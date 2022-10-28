ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Bookworms unite! Benjamin L. Hooks Library hosts fall book sale

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SkpM7_0iqW8kDe00

The Memphis Public Libraries 2022 Fall book sale is officially open to the public, offering discounted hardbacks, paperbacks and more for $3 or less.

The sale takes place Friday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.

Sunday, Oct. 30, is reserved for the “Bag Sale” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can purchase bags for $6 and boxes for $12 and fill them with as many books as they can.

Friends of the Library — a nonprofit that supports library staff and raises money for library programs and services — hosts the biannual sale.

“Friends,” as it is informally known, was started in 1962. Its 535 volunteers raise more than $400,000 annually for library operations, including both the spring and fall book sales.

When it comes to selecting books for the sale, volunteers look at community trends and at what people have been reading at the libraries while also aiming to cover a wide variety of subjects, said Friends member Laura Goodman.

“Our goal is to cover a broad list of categories — from paperback mysteries to travel to history — and everything in between,” Goodman said. “Our sorting room volunteers have years of experience and that institutional knowledge of what our customers are looking for, so it certainly comes into play.

“It’s really a symbiotic relationship between what our donors offer and what is of interest to our customers.”

Books for the sale are chosen from more than 10,000 used books donated to MPL locations throughout the city each week. Donated CDs, DVDs, magazines, sheet music and LPs also are included.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAB14_0iqW8kDe00

Judy Otto pounders her next selection during the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library’s Friends of the Library Book Sale preview night on Thursday. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Goodman noted the book sale allows individuals put off by high book prices to satisfy their intellectual or creative curiosity by buying slightly used books on the cheap.

“Sometimes the price of a brand-new book can cause someone to rethink their purchase, so if they see a history book for 25 or 30 bucks, they won’t get it and it can be a missed opportunity for learning,” Goodman said. “Here you can find a great history book for a price you’re more comfortable with and immerse yourself in it.”

As the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Friday, book sale committee co-chair and volunteer Mary Aronov stood by the entrance ready to aid customers as they perused the aisles. She said the last fall book sale in October 2019 raised more than $20,000.

“It’s a two-fold purpose,” Aronov said. “One is we want to get people into the library, raise money and excited about books. The other is to offer people books at really good prices.”

Aronov said the spirit of sale days are the most fun for her as a volunteer because of the excitement and intrigue surrounding so many shoppers as they browse.

“People here are so happy and interested,” Aronov said. “It’s especially good when the families come in and the kids get really excited. Children’s books are some of our biggest sellers.”

Book sale shopper Amanda Perkins traveled from Jackson, Tennessee, on a mission to find hardback history books.

Standing next to her crimson-colored wheeled cart nearly filled to the brim with large hardbacks, Perkins said she would never purchase history books at regular bookstores.

“I made the trip down for the book sale because I love history, and I’m collecting all of the old books I can,” Perkins said. “I’m not a history buff, but I’m trying to be.”

Perkins noted this was her first library book sale and while Jackson libraries have similar sales, she hasn’t found one recently.

“I actually called my library in Jackson about book sales but they said to just keep checking the website, and I haven’t seen one,” Perkins said. “I’m not going to go out and buy these books for full price, so I’ll probably have two or three buckets full of books by the end.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lakelandcurrents.com

Gloss Nail Bar Ready To Open

“It’s not a typical nail salon.” That’s what Karina Tong told me about Gloss Nail Bar when I marveled at the size and scope of her store located in The Lake District. Ms. Tong, the owner of Gloss, said they are putting finishing touches on everything and expects to open at 9:30am on Friday morning, November 4. “It’s been a long road to get here,” she said, citing Covid and supply chain issues in the delayed opening. “But we’re excited about opening. We will have a traditional dragon dance Friday and Saturday morning to bring good energy into the space!”
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Alcenia’s celebrates reopening ahead of 25th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local soul food restaurant that has been in the national spotlight is celebrating its silver anniversary in business. Over the weekend, Alcenia’s hosted a day of fun not only to celebrate a reopening but also to celebrate 25 years of business.  The Pinch District restaurant has been featured on the Food […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wgnsradio.com

The Low Level Mississippi River and a Visit to Memphis, Tennessee - Civil War Relics, Sunken Boats and More

(MISSISSIPPI RIVER) The Mississippi River was at record low numbers over the past month of October, causing problems for river transportation, issues for farmers who use the water for their crops and livestock and more. At the same time, low water levels have led to a number of historic findings to include everything from sunken boats and ships and civil war battle relics (one notable find was located by history buff Riley Bryant), to human bones. To see more photos from WGNS’ Scott Walker, visit his personal Blog, SmallTownBigWorld.com.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct held 'Trunk or Treat' event

With Halloween on the horizon, the Shelby County Sheriff's Arlington Precinct hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday. An eclectic mix of costumes were present — from zombie football players to creatures unknown to the average onlooker. Still, they all lined up to get buckets of free candy that...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
I Love Memphis

The First Caption By Hyatt In The World Is In Downtown Memphis

Ed. Note: Check out the first of a new series from contributor Joe Sills featuring hidden gems and Memphis favorites. Joes's Gems, if you will. We'll kick off the series with some bragging rights: when Hyatt decided to create a new brand of hotel, the "Caption", they chose Memphis as the very first location. Nice!
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital PICU hits capacity, limiting bed availability

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - LeBonheur Children’s Hospital Pediatric Intensive Care Unit reached its capacity limiting bed availability. But as more children are testing positive for respiratory viruses, the hospital’s medical director of infectious preventionist Nick Hysmith says the hospital finds itself stretched thin on beds, leaving children to receive care on different floors in overflow areas.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Boards of aldermen set to meet Tuesday evening

Here are links to the agendas for board of aldermen meetings in DeSoto County on the first Tuesday of November, Nov. 1. Planning agenda items will include design reviews for two new Cookout restaurants in the city, at 1179 Main Street and at 3212 Goodman Road. There will also be a design review application for a new Hampton Inn and Suites in the Diamonds of Snowden Grove subdivision. Meeting starts Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
localmemphis.com

Millington prepares infrastructure for nearly $1 billion in projects

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — After losing one of it’s most defining features almost 30 years ago, one Mid-South community is trying to revitalize its community. The Millington Master Plan outlines almost $1 billion in projects for the city over the next several years, something city leadership says the community will be able to handle.
MILLINGTON, TN
tri-statedefender.com

The mayoral ‘Meet & Greet’ that did not go according to plan

From the outset, the Shelby County Young Democrats’ “Meet & Greet” with the party’s Memphis mayoral hopefuls did not go as planned. Two of the four mayoral hopefuls announced as invited and confirmed – Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr. and Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner Michelle McKissack – did not show, citing prior engagements, according to organizers.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Topgolf expected to start building Memphis location

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Topgolf is expected to begin construction on their new Memphis location Tuesday, according to construction permits. An area north of the Dick's Sporting Goods in Germantown is where massive driving ranges and a climate-controlled bay with multiple stories is set to stand. It's scheduled to open next November.
MEMPHIS, TN
talkbusiness.net

$500M rebar steel company to locate first of two mini mills in Osceola

Highbar LLC, a newly formed company focused on sustainable scrap metal recycling and steel production, announced Tuesday (Nov. 1) it has selected a greenfield site in Northeast Arkansas to build the first of two rebar steel mini mills. The $500 million Highbar mill will sit on over 600 acres of...
OSCEOLA, AR
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
BARTLETT, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates string of restaurant burglaries including Chick-Fil-A

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating three burglaries that took place on Oct. 19. Officers say a suspect used a sledgehammer to break the glass door of the Chick-Fil-A on Summer Avenue. MPD says the suspect took a cash register with an undisclosed amount of cash. According...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy