Tarrytown, NY

Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.

NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Can’t miss business and networking event for the NYS cannabis industry

NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
TARRYTOWN, NY
People to know in NY cannabis: Zachary Gordon

See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. Zachary Gordon is the VP of accounting for Propeller Industries, which provides services to the cannabis industry including tax structuring, 280E analysis, investor relations and more. Gordon answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series.
TARRYTOWN, NY
NY just loosened its marijuana testing requirements in a big way

See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. The Office of Cannabis Management this afternoon eliminated its marijuana testing limits for bacteria, yeast and mold – this after conditional marijuana growers voiced concern that the majority of them can’t pass the strict rules required by the state and therefore wouldn’t be able to get their product onto store shelves to open the market.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City

New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data

New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday

Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News

Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge

King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large

A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
NEWBURGH, NY

