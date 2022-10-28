Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Halloween Peep Show on Subway ExposedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
newyorkupstate.com
Getting into N.Y.’s cannabis industry? Don’t miss this event on Friday.
NY Cannabis Insider, presented by Cannaspire, will hold its final conference of the year from 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4 at the Westchester Marriott in Tarrytown. The event will showcase thought leaders sharing their knowledge on topics critical for those looking to launch cannabis ventures in NYS, along with an abundance of networking time to connect with others working in the cannabis space. A 20% discount will be automatically applied to all tickets purchased using this direct link.
newyorkupstate.com
Can’t miss business and networking event for the NYS cannabis industry
NY Cannabis Insider events bring together entrepreneurs and industry experts to discuss topics essential to the state’s emerging cannabis industry. Presented by Cannaspire, our next conference will be held in Tarrytown on Friday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Westchester Marriott. Event details and ticket information can be found here.
newyorkupstate.com
People to know in NY cannabis: Zachary Gordon
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. Zachary Gordon is the VP of accounting for Propeller Industries, which provides services to the cannabis industry including tax structuring, 280E analysis, investor relations and more. Gordon answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s ‘People to know’ series.
newyorkupstate.com
NY just loosened its marijuana testing requirements in a big way
See the lineup for NY Cannabis Insider’s full-day conference in Tarrytown on Nov. 4, then get tickets before they sell out!. The Office of Cannabis Management this afternoon eliminated its marijuana testing limits for bacteria, yeast and mold – this after conditional marijuana growers voiced concern that the majority of them can’t pass the strict rules required by the state and therefore wouldn’t be able to get their product onto store shelves to open the market.
New York State Shares Shocking Gun Numbers After Expanding Red Flag Law
New York State made it harder for residents to obtain guns following the mass shooting in Buffalo. Officials say these new "actions are working." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul believes the Red Flag Law is working in New York. Red Flag Law Strengthen In New York After Buffalo Mass Shooting.
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Last Mile Weed Delivery Service For New York City
New York City has experienced a real economic boom as a result of the legalization of recreational cannabis. There was a time in the past when people sold cannabis as a matter of economic necessity. The profits from the business were reinvested back into the community, funding schools, health-food restaurants, and other businesses that served the community. As a result, it was us who were criminally and adversely affected by illegal marijuana. The very thing which used to be the reason for our marginalization and persecution has now turned into the source of our prosperity as well asthe opportunity to create wealth for future generations.
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Gotham Gazette
Arguments For and Against Question 1 on the 2022 New York Ballot, The $4.2 Billion Environmental Bond Act
On the back of every New Yorker's ballot this fall is a question: whether or not to allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion to pay for major clean environment and climate change mitigation infrastructure. The provision, known as the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act,"...
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
New York State Offering Positions to Retired Officers
For my whole life I've been told that the "plan" for life is supposed to be, go to school, get a degree, get a job, settle down, have some kids, provide for your family and eventually when your old and all grey, you retire and pick-up some hobby like golf or shuffleboard.
What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?
New York State is experiencing a homelessness crisis. According to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers are homeless. I don't get out to this area very often but there always seems to be several RVs camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
wnypapers.com
Hochul issues New York state challenge to FCC broadband data
New York's ConnectALL program submits more than 31,000 missing unserved or underserved address locations to inform federal broadband data and mapping. √ Follows launch of state’s first-of-its-kind, address-level broadband mapping project. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday announced New York's ConnectALL office has submitted over 31,000 addresses from across the...
newyorkupstate.com
New Yorkers can apply for help with winter heating bills starting Tuesday
Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as HEAP, open in New York on Tuesday Nov. 1, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced today. The federally funded program can provide up $976 to help low- and middle-income households pay for heat. Funding is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, so if you’re planning to apply, don’t wait.
Millions In New York State Waking Up To Bad News
Happy Holidays! Now that the spooky season has come and gone in what seems to be record time, it is time to look ahead to Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanuka! For millions in New York State, the start of November has also brought us some news we didn't exactly plan on.
Two Million Dollar Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In New York
While on one match all the winning numbers for last night's $1 billion dollar Powerball drawing, that doesn't mean that there are some new millionaires in New York. Two winning tickets were sold in New York which has turned some New Yorkers into instant millionaires. According to Syracuse.com, a winning...
cheddar.com
A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge
King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Black NY cannabis farmers wrestle with history, look toward future as state undergoes legalization: "So much emotion, joy and grief"
Jasmine Burems and King Aswad left city life in Brooklyn behind to start an organic, biodynamic farm in Copake, New York in 2015, but, in some ways, their journey is generations in the making.
Who Can Explain The New York State ‘Red Flag’ Law?
There are many items making the New York news, but there is one that I needed to get more information about. I keep hearing about the "Red Flag Law." When hearing about it on the news or reading about it, no one seems to say exactly what the law is.
hudsonvalleypost.com
New York Man Shot Inside Hudson Valley Home, Shooter At Large
A Hudson Valley man is fighting for his life after he was shot inside a home. Police say the shooter is still on the loose. Over the weekend the City of Newburgh Police Department confirmed one resident was shot inside a home. Newburgh, New York Man Shot Inside Orange County,...
Comments / 0