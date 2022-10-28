Read full article on original website
U of M and WUMR mourn Malvin Massey’s passing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis and WUMR are mourning the loss of Malvin Massey after a long career managing and operating the university’s radio station. Massey started work at WUMR in the 1980’s as a volunteer, and he eventually climbed the ranks to general manager. Massey worked every job at the station, both […]
momcollective.com
Why I Choose to Raise My Family in Memphis
Memphis, Memphis, Memphis, Memphis. The most beautiful land in the world!. I could have chosen anywhere in the world to raise my family, but we chose Memphis and it chose us! The soul that is weaved throughout the people, food, and music makes for an undeniable culture like no other. Sitting on the banks of the Mississippi River and filled with historical significance, why wouldn’t I choose Memphis?
WREG
Four new restaurants in the Memphis area
Collierville just got sweeter with the Nashville-based restaurant chain, the Peach Cobbler Factory. The dessert shop offers a wide range of premium cobblers along with other treats like banana pudding and cinnamon rolls. The Collierville location adds to over 60 other Peach Cobbler Factory locations nationwide. The restaurant is located on Poplar Avenue and is open seven days a week.
Woman Organizes The Murder Of Her NBA Star Ex-Husband Amid Money Troubles
Lorenzen Wright was a bonafide hometown hero in Memphis, Tennessee, where he played for the Grizzlies basketball team. Despite his fame and the fortune he made as an NBA player, it would take years before his killers paid for their crimes. Born Lorenzen Vern-Gagne Wright in 1975, he spent his...
momcollective.com
The Ultimate Memphis BBQ Roundup
Memphis is known for many things: home of the blues, Elvis, the Pyramid. But for many, there’s nothing like Memphis BBQ. And when visitors visit, probably one of the most asked questions is, “Where’s the best place to get BBQ?” Heck, every May we have a whole week dedicated to it (psst: in case you live under a rock, it’s called “World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest”). We even have whole Instagram accounts like this one dedicated to Memphis BBQ and its deliciousness.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 25-31
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Wolf River Brisket Crosstown […]
Memphis Flyer
We Saw You: Jerry Lee and Me
Michael Donahue with Jerry Lee Lewis and Steve Cropper at an event on October 6th, 1995. Irma S. Waddell took the photo. The Memphis Flyer is Memphis’ alternative newsweekly, serving the metro Memphis area of nearly a million residents. The Flyer was started in 1989 by Contemporary Media, Inc., the locally owned publishers of Memphis magazine. For over 30 years, The Memphis Flyer has hit the streets every Wednesday morning with a blend of serious hard news and Memphis’ best entertainment coverage.
Two generations of Memphis family compete on Family Feud
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family competed in one of Friday afternoon’s Family Feud episodes marking the second generation to compete on the show. The group of cousins won the episode but did not take home the $20,000 prize. Nearly 40 years ago, their aunts also played on the show.
tri-statedefender.com
‘Meet the Snows’ in Memphis
Among the hot independent films of 2022 is “Meet the Snows,” which combines art and entertainment to create social awareness around human trafficking in one grand performance. “Meet The Snows” will be screened Thursday (October 27) at 7 p.m. at The Wolfchase Cinema located at 2766 N Germantown...
I Love Memphis
The First Caption By Hyatt In The World Is In Downtown Memphis
Ed. Note: Check out the first of a new series from contributor Joe Sills featuring hidden gems and Memphis favorites. Joes's Gems, if you will. We'll kick off the series with some bragging rights: when Hyatt decided to create a new brand of hotel, the "Caption", they chose Memphis as the very first location. Nice!
The Memphis Zoo started with Natch, a black bear tied to a tree at Overton Park that was later murdered in the middle of the night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoo has hundreds of animals. Spanning continents and climates, it has everything from kamado dragons to capybaras. However, the zoo wasn't always so diverse. The Memphis Zoo, one of the top 5 zoos in the country, started with a single black bear named Natch.
actionnews5.com
Record rainfall set in Memphis Saturday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Much needed rain fell across the Mid-South Saturday. The National Weather Service reports 2.37 inches fell in Memphis. This breaks the old record of 1.40 inches set in 1877 for October 29. While still negative, Saturday’s rain did bring slightly higher river levels. The latest...
6 killed, at least 11 injured over Halloween weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Six people were killed and at least 11 people were injured in Memphis over Halloween weekend. “Who passed the law to let everybody have guns. The one who did that, that’s who I blame,” said the father of one of the victims. It’s a nightmare that’s turned into horror on the streets of […]
Violent weekend in the city of Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From West Memphis to East Memphis, it’s been a violent weekend for the region. Sunday night, MPD is investigating a quadruple shooting which left one person dead and three injured. It appears this all happened in a matter of minutes. Only one person died, but many say it could have been much worse. […]
MPD finds 3 stolen Kias outside same home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Carjackings and stolen cars. We hear and report about them often, especially with Kias, Dodge Chargers, and Hyundai models. But it’s not very often that we hear about people being able to successfully stop someone from stealing their car. According to the Memphis Data Hub,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis rapper surprises Fairley High students
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis rapper Patavious Isom, also known as “Duke Deuce,” gave back to his community Wednesday. At the pep rally, Duke Deuce gave a surprise performance and donated items to the high school band. While in town, he also taught a jookin dance class...
Robbery, shooting in Cordova leaves two injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a robbery and shooting in Cordova Monday night. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident in the 1300 block of Carlton Ridge around 8:30 p.m. A man and a woman were transported to Regional One. The male victim was taken to the hospital in […]
Memphis basketball coach Brown takes medical leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Athletics Department announced that Special Advisor to the Head Coach Penny Hardaway, Larry Brown has taken a medical leave of absence. Brown is taking a leave of absence to address a minor medical issue, according to the University of Memphis. The University did not specify for how long […]
Silver Alert issued for missing Memphis man
UPDATE: Willie Harris has been found safely. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen this man? Memphis Police and the TBI have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old man. Willie Harris Jr. was last seen Saturday at Methodist University for an unspecified health issue. He is described as being around 5’7″ weighing about 172 […]
Hanging skeleton stirs controversy in Bartlett
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Controversy is brewing across the city of Bartlett after a Halloween display depicts a skeleton hanging from a tree. It’s a sight that has the town divided. On a holiday known for its jarring imagery, it’s this sight of a skeleton that stopped a woman in her tracks. “I have never seen […]
