New UI Extension Bannock County educator offering community several programs, including fruit gleaning

Idaho State Journal
Vet who was subject of documentary to speak at Farm Bureau Veterans Day event
POCATELLO — Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son,” will speak at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans event on Friday. The Salute will be held at Farm Bureau’s 275 Tierra Vista Drive location in Pocatello....
idahoednews.org
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
idahoednews.org
Nov. 8: A $266.1 million school election day
Just three Idaho school districts will ask their patrons to OK requests for local funds Nov. 8, but one of the requests is the biggest school bond issue Idaho has ever seen. Voters in the Idaho Falls, Bonneville and Fremont County school districts will decide on a combined total of $266.1 million in local funds to cover various expenses and projects, including Idaho Falls’ plan to build a new high school and two new elementary schools.
Post Register
Idaho cowgirl made — tack, chaps, hats and boots on display at TAM on Saturday
If you’ve been wondering what Idaho Western women gear makers and artists have been up to since their 2019 exhibition you can find out on Saturday at The Art Museum in Idaho Falls. Saturday’s event is the second exhibition the Idaho Cowgirl Congress has had at the museum but...
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Thank you to our community partners who have been working downtown over the past couple of weeks getting us ready for the winter season:. Thank you to the crew at Myers Anderson Architects for taking down our hanging flower baskets. They were so beautiful all summer long, so it was sad to see them come down. Thank you to the many sponsors that make the flower baskets possible!
Idaho State Journal
Nov. 2 to be declared as Sgt. James E. Johnson Day in Bannock County
POCATELLO — Nov. 2 will be designated in perpetuity as Sgt. James E. Johnson Day in Bannock County. Marine Sgt. James E. Johnson is Pocatello’s only Medal of Honor recipient. He died in the Korean War.
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
East Idaho firefighters battle two rural haystack blazes, one Pocatello kitchen fire
East Idaho firefighters were busy battling two haystack blazes and a kitchen fire in Pocatello over the past several days. What was a massive haystack fire is still smoldering along Goodenough Road southwest of McCammon after first being reported around 6 a.m. Saturday, according to McCammon Volunteer Fire Department Chief Johnny Ketner. Ketner said the blaze was contained around 6 a.m. Sunday and he expects the blaze to be fully...
Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter
As winter approaches, the floating pedestrian bridge near Johns' Hole was removed for the season. The post Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter appeared first on Local News 8.
idahoednews.org
Teachers, are you showing students you value their language, culture, and identity?
POCATELLO — Sheldon L. Eakins is not shy about admitting his mistakes. There was the time when, as a principal in Oregon, he didn’t act quickly enough when he heard about a young African-American student being teased. There was the time he was serving lunch in a school...
eastidahonews.com
Spence Carter receives professional society ‘5 Under 35’ award
IDAHO FALLS – For Spence Carter, fire protection engineer at Idaho National Laboratory’s Advanced Test Reactor, what he does is more about people than property. “It’s about buying people time,” he said. “Our job is to assess hazards and put protections in place to get people out of buildings safely.”
KIVI-TV
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
Halloween tradition continued at Reed’s Dairy
Reed's Dairy continued its 12 year tradition Saturday afternoon. The post Halloween tradition continued at Reed’s Dairy appeared first on Local News 8.
South Idaho Teen Reported Missing Oct 27
South Idaho police are asking the public for assistance locating a Bannock County teenager who hasn't had contact with family in days. Have you seen Jillian Jo Wall?. Jillian Jo Wall's profile has been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles. Her last contact date is October 27, 2022, and there have been no known updates in this missing person case. Wall, 16, is 5'1" and weighs 120 pounds, according to her profile on the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website.
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
Local middle school therapy dog to continue working after owner retires
IDAHO FALLS — Laurel Trimble, who has worked as attendance secretary for Rocky Mountain Middle School for 27 years, will retire in February. While Trimble will not be working for the district anymore, her dog, Annie, will continue to come to school, working with many of the students Annie has grown to love. Annie, an Aussiedoodle with an Australian shepherd mother and a poodle father, began working as a therapy dog in the middle school and Praxium Mastery Academy when she was only 6 months...
eastidahonews.com
Trick or treat? Halloween events happening all over eastern Idaho
Halloween is almost here and many events are happening in east Idaho over the coming days. EastIdahoNews.com will be at Chick-fil-A in Ammon on Saturday afternoon from 2:30 to 4:30. Come by and see us. Here are some other events happening in your neighborhood. Pocatello. Oct. 29, 10 a.m. –...
