Noozhawk
Lompoc School District Says $125 Million Bond Vital for Classroom Improvements
Students entering a Lompoc Unified School District classroom see words of wisdom displayed near large rusty spots on the walls, mismatched tile, yellowed blinds and other signs of the facility’s dated condition. Once inside, they get to sit at old desks with sea foam green chairs revealing the age...
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Elsy Mora Zambrano, La Colina Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20 in Santa Maria
The Atascadero Greyhounds lost to Pioneer Valley 21-20 in Santa Maria. Pioneer Valley jumped out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Greyhounds came back to tie on a rushing touchdown by Trey Cooks. The Panthers scored again near the end of the first quarter to...
signalscv.com
Simi Valley sweeps SCCS in CIF semis
Santa Clarita Christian girls’ volleyball (24-3) were swept out the playoffs in the CIF Division 6 semifinals by Simi Valley (21-9) on Saturday at The Master’s University. The Pioneers won the match with scores of 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18. Simi was led by outside hitter Alesia Thomas, who...
Camarillo, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Noozhawk
Mark Patton: UC Santa Barbara Seeks Running Start to Basketball Season
Big West Conference men’s basketball favorite UC Santa Barbara is taking a literal approach to the league race. A recent practice looked more like a track meet, with coach Joe Pasternack ordering all the Gauchos to the endline to run suicide drills whenever someone failed to block out or missed a defensive assignment.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara, Bishop Diego Awarded Home Games For the First Round of the CIF Football Playoffs
The South Coast will be treated to CIF-Southern Section football playoff games on consecutive nights this weekend, with Santa Barbara and Bishop Diego high schools having both been awarded home contests in the first-round brackets that were released on Sunday. Santa Barbara, which changes its nickname from Dons to Golden...
Noozhawk
Scholar and Historian Daina Ramey Berry Named New Dean of Humanities and Fine Arts at UCSB
One quarter shy of an economics degree from UCLA, Daina Ramey Berry took a course that would change her academic trajectory — and shape her career. It was a class in African American history, a subject Berry knew well from her upbringing by parents with an affinity for history.
KEYT
A Golden Tornado is in the forecast as SB gets playoff home game as does Bishop Diego
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Dons turn into the Golden Tornado come playoff time and a storm is coming as Santa Barbara will host Downey in a first round CIF-SS Division 4 game. Santa Barbara went 9-1 this year and finished in a 3-way tie for first in the Channel League with Rio Mesa and Pacifica. Those two teams will square off in an Oxnard first round D4 matchup at Pacifica.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara School District Standardized Test Scores Post Big Drops Between 2019, 2022
Overall student test scores in the Santa Barbara Unified School District dropped 8.87% in math and 6.37% in English, according to 2022 information released from the California Department of Education last week. In terms of overall percentages, 48% of students met or exceeded standards in English language arts and 36%...
Noozhawk
UCSB Men’s and Women’s Runners Finish in Top Half of Big West Championships
RIVERSIDE – The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Riverside, California to compete in The Big West Championships held at the Ag/Ops Cross Country Course on the campus of UC Riverside. Following the two races, the Gauchos had two Top 10 finishes while both teams finished in the top half of the field.
Noozhawk
Salute to Teachers Q&A: Crystal Guzman, El Camino Junior High School
[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.]. Eight public school educators will be recognized Nov. 5 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by...
Daily Nexus
Student dies in Manzanita Village, no foul play suspected
A UC Santa Barbara student passed away Thursday morning in Manzanita Village, the staff of Residential & Community Living announced in an Oct. 27 email to its residents. “Earlier today, you may have noticed emergency personnel in the building. We are sad to share that we have had a student death in the building,” the staff said in their statement. “We are thinking of all our Manzanita Village community members who have been impacted by this loss and we are here for you.”
Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A special award drew a large crowd at Wednesday night's board meeting at the Santa Maria-Bonita School District. Theresa Sanchez, office manager at Ontiveros School for nearly four decades, received the district's special (and second) Key to the District honor. Board Vice President Veda Flores selected Sanchez for the award. "Theresa's The post Santa Maria-Bonita School District employee honored for nearly four decades of service appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Caroline Abate Challenges Richard Mayer for District 1 Seat on Goleta Union School Board
A longtime liberal incumbent is facing a challenge from a conservative activist for a seat on the Goleta Union School District Board of Education. Richard Mayer, who has served for more than 40 years on the school board, is trying to win another term on the board that oversees the 3,700-student, nine-school district. Abate is well known in political circles, openly displaying her support for former President Donald Trump, religion and pro-life positions.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Foundation Grant Underscores Community Need for Racially-informed Therapy Services
Two years ago, the Gevirtz School at UC Santa Barbara created the Healing Space, a unique therapy training clinic dedicated to providing racially-informed behavioral health services to Black community members impacted by racial trauma. At the Healing Space, situated within the Hosford Counseling and Psychological Services Clinic, graduate student therapists...
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
onscene.tv
Kanye West’s Donda Academy Closes For Remainder of The School Year | Simi Valley
10.27.2022 | 7:30 AM | SIMI VALLEY – Kanye West’s Donda Academy announced in an email to attending families that they will close for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. The email:. “Dear Donda Academy Families- we hope this email finds you well. First we would like...
Noozhawk
UCSB Undergraduate Visala Tallavarjula Tackles Water Scarcity
People need water to drink, but we also need it to grow our food. This simple reality poses a complex dilemma for an increasing number of communities as climate change saps the moisture from some of Earth’s most fertile regions. The situation has mobilized people around the world, from...
