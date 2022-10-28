ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Pet of the Week: Milo

This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pethelpful.com

New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love

It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
MAGNOLIA, TX
pethelpful.com

Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love

There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
PASCO, WA
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week

Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
topdogtips.com

Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines

Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Terry Mansfield

Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets

Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
ohmymag.co.uk

This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped

Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
pethelpful.com

Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It

We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
MOULTRIE, GA
DogTime

Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups

In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
moneytalksnews.com

The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills

We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
petpress.net

Labradoodle vs Goldendoodle: Which One is Right For You?

When it comes to choosing a Doodle, there are a lot of things to consider. But one of the most important things to consider is whether you want a Labradoodle or a Goldendoodle. Both of these dogs are incredibly popular and for a good reason. They’re both adorable, intelligent, and...
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022

Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
DogTime

130 Pound Cane Corso Rescued After 20-Foot Fall

For most dog parents, having a pup go missing is a worst nightmare scenario. Out of watchful dog parents’ eyes, dogs can get hurt, get themselves stuck, or otherwise get into trouble. However, thankfully most dogs that run away are discovered quickly and found unharmed. Most of our pups will never be in a life-threatening situation — which is what makes stories like that of Cheedo the Cane Corso so unbelievable.
WEHT/WTVW

PHOTOS: Costumed canines take over Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A parade of pooches made their way through an Evansville neighborhood over the weekend. The Alvord Boulevard Neighborhood Association held their annual Halloween pet parade on Sunday. Dogs wore a variety of fun costumes, with some dressing up as pirates, pumpkins and even pigs. There were food trucks on hand to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
fcfreepress

CVAS: Meet Nemo and Sansa, pets of the week

Meet Nemo and Sansa, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Nemo and Sansa would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
animalfair.com

Today’s The Pits… Happy National Pit Bull Awareness Day!

National Pit bull Awareness Day is coming up on October 26! We all know that Pit Bulls are the most commonly negatively stereotyped breed of dogs, but why? They’re smart, healthy, and good children, so what’s the issue? Turns out, a few bad eggs were focused on and POOF! All Pit Bulls are bad news. Even worse, those bad instances were likely because of the owners rather than the dogs themselves. The more people are educated about pit bulls are really like, the more they will realize they’re just like any breed; they’re just dogs looking for a loving home and a human they can play companion to. Now is that really so bad?

Comments / 0

Community Policy