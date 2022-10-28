Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
pethelpful.com
New Adoptable Dogs at Texas Shelter Have Us Falling in Love
It's very upsetting to think about how many sweet and lovable dogs are sitting in shelters waiting to be adopted. It is our greatest wish for these pups to be able to experience the care and comfort that comes from a loving family. Luckily, the employees at shelters across the country are trying their best to get their residents adopted, like this shelter is doing through their social media.
Indiana Shelter Rescues Dog from Death Row – Now He Needs a Forever Home
Our Pet of the Wee, DERBY, is smiling because he's happy to be alive, and he's patiently waiting to be adopted from It Takes a Village. Our Pet of the Week is sponsored by Walther's Golf & Fun. DERBY was rescued from death row at a shelter in Texas. He...
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love
There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
CVAS: Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, pets of the week
Meet Pumpkin and Coffee, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Pumpkin and Coffee would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
topdogtips.com
Hybrid Dog Breeds: Adorable Crossbred Canines
Don't know the difference between a purebred and a mixed breed?. And what about those hybrid dogs everyone keeps talking about?. Making a decision can be overwhelming. That's why I'm here to help you guys out. There is no need to fret, as this is your ultimate guide to everything...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
ohmymag.co.uk
This extremely emaciated mama dog had her puppies taken away, then dumped
Dogs feel strongly about their puppies, and it’s impossible to imagine what this new mama pup has been through after she had been separated from her furballs and dumped in the forest. The neglected pooch is currently cared for by the vets while the whereabouts of her puppies are...
pethelpful.com
Sweet Dog in Georgia Has No Potential Adopters and We Can't Take It
We hate to think about all of the sweet pups sitting in shelters that are waiting to be adopted. Every dog deserves a loving home, but unfortunately, some dogs spend a long time waiting for the right person to take them home. One pup is currently struggling to find his forever home and we are heartbroken for him!
rsvplive.ie
Dogs Trust make urgent appeal for the public to foster dogs as they're inundated with puppies
Dogs Trust have a made an appeal to the public as they have received 54 puppies in the last three weeks. The dog charity are asking for help to foster the dogs as they have been inundated with surrender requests this year. Since January, they have been inundated with 2,180...
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
Precious Moment Senior Dog Still Clings to 'Safety' Toy Years After Rescue
A senior rescue dog's love for a toy he has kept for years has melted hearts online this week. It seems 13-year-old Maverick the dog has gained viral attention after his owners Jane and Luke Catania shared a video on TikTok, where it has received over 150,000 views. In the...
moneytalksnews.com
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
petpress.net
Labradoodle vs Goldendoodle: Which One is Right For You?
When it comes to choosing a Doodle, there are a lot of things to consider. But one of the most important things to consider is whether you want a Labradoodle or a Goldendoodle. Both of these dogs are incredibly popular and for a good reason. They’re both adorable, intelligent, and...
thecheyennepost.com
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - October 27, 2022
Toots is looking for a home without young children because they make her nervous and she is not a fan. She's been around an 8–10-year old's and has been fine. So older kids may be ok if they respect her boundaries. She is good with small dogs and indifferent...
130 Pound Cane Corso Rescued After 20-Foot Fall
For most dog parents, having a pup go missing is a worst nightmare scenario. Out of watchful dog parents’ eyes, dogs can get hurt, get themselves stuck, or otherwise get into trouble. However, thankfully most dogs that run away are discovered quickly and found unharmed. Most of our pups will never be in a life-threatening situation — which is what makes stories like that of Cheedo the Cane Corso so unbelievable.
PHOTOS: Costumed canines take over Evansville neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A parade of pooches made their way through an Evansville neighborhood over the weekend. The Alvord Boulevard Neighborhood Association held their annual Halloween pet parade on Sunday. Dogs wore a variety of fun costumes, with some dressing up as pirates, pumpkins and even pigs. There were food trucks on hand to […]
CVAS: Meet Nemo and Sansa, pets of the week
Meet Nemo and Sansa, this week’s CVAS pets of the week. These are just two of the amazing animals residing at area animal shelters. Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter has many adorable pets looking for forever homes. While Nemo and Sansa would like to meet you, check out all the other adorable animals available for adoption also. Go to this Animal Shelter link to see all their residents.
animalfair.com
Today’s The Pits… Happy National Pit Bull Awareness Day!
National Pit bull Awareness Day is coming up on October 26! We all know that Pit Bulls are the most commonly negatively stereotyped breed of dogs, but why? They’re smart, healthy, and good children, so what’s the issue? Turns out, a few bad eggs were focused on and POOF! All Pit Bulls are bad news. Even worse, those bad instances were likely because of the owners rather than the dogs themselves. The more people are educated about pit bulls are really like, the more they will realize they’re just like any breed; they’re just dogs looking for a loving home and a human they can play companion to. Now is that really so bad?
