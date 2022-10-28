Chancellor Emeritus David C. Johnson recently donated five rare Nordic maps to the Rodney A. Briggs Library at the University of Minnesota Morris. Johnson, who served as the third chancellor at UMN Morris from 1990-98, spoke about the maps during a reception held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Briggs Library. “Giving them up was akin to seeing my kids fly away from the nest but it has to come and I’m going to say it again and again, I’m so grateful that they will be in a place where they will be loved.”

MORRIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO