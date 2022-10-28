Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umn.edu
Rare Nordic Maps Donated to Briggs Library
Chancellor Emeritus David C. Johnson recently donated five rare Nordic maps to the Rodney A. Briggs Library at the University of Minnesota Morris. Johnson, who served as the third chancellor at UMN Morris from 1990-98, spoke about the maps during a reception held on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Briggs Library. “Giving them up was akin to seeing my kids fly away from the nest but it has to come and I’m going to say it again and again, I’m so grateful that they will be in a place where they will be loved.”
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
willmarradio.com
Granite Falls power plant imploded
(Granite Falls, MN) -- Xcel Energy demolished its coal-fired power plant Thursday morning on the Minnesota River east of Granite Falls... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...That audio courtesy of the Yellow Medicine County Facebook page. Highway 212 was briefly closed during the implosion, conducted by Veit...
valleynewslive.com
‘I will miss him’: Friends and family remember Breckenridge man who died in a crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emotions are still running for the friends and family of Troy Green. The 53-year-old man from Breckenridge died after a deadly crash on Saturday near Wyndmere, ND. “I will miss him,” said Nathan Green, Troy’s brother. “He touched a lot of hearts. He’s such...
1 dead, 5 injured in I-94 crash near MN-WI border
HUDSON, Wis. — Wisconsin State Patrol are investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning near the MN-WI border on I-94 westbound. After initial investigation, officials say one of the drivers involved in the crash was driving while intoxicated. According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol's Eau...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured in crash near Alexandria
(La Grand Township, MN)--One person is injured following a crash between a semi and a car along I-94 west of Alexandria in La Grand Township in Douglas County on Wednesday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Freightliner Semi, driven by Rodolfo Alix, 55, of Orlando, FL, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 west of Alexandria. A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Wade Johnson, 32, of Williston, ND, was traveling westbound on Interstate 94, when the two vehicles collided.
Charges: Woman was drinking from bottle of Tito's before wrong-way crash that killed musician
An Alexandria woman has been charged with being drunk while driving the wrong way on I-94 in western Wisconsin, causing a 4-vehicle crash that left a Twin Cities musician dead. Amber Lea Pospisil, 31, who is accused of drinking vodka behind the wheel as she returned from a wedding in...
KELOLAND TV
Person arrested with meth near North Dakota border
ROBERTS COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A North Dakota resident is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in South Dakota. The Roberts County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before midnight Wednesday near the North Dakota border. During a search, nearly 26 grams of meth and nearly 3-thousand dollars were found in the car.
willmarradio.com
Willmar PD asking for help finding missing juveniles
(Willmar MN-) Willmar PD is requesting assistance locating two missing juvenile males who left a supervised facility in Willmar. Neither are from the area. Logan Palm: age 16, 5’2” tall, 119 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes and glasses. Last seen wearing a black windbreaker and black sweat pants.
voiceofalexandria.com
Woman dies in ATV crash near Belgrade
(Belgrade, MN)--A woman is dead following an ATV crash in central Minnesota on Tuesday evening. According to authorities, the crash took place on the 26000 block of 40th Street NE in Burbank Township southeast of Belgrade. Officials say a neighbor found Cynthia Fester, 65, of rural Belgrade, with significant, life-threatening...
Comments / 0