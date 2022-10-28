ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Three Harvard Chan School faculty elected to National Academy of Medicine

Three faculty members from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health — Wafaie Fawzi, Vikram Patel, and John Quackenbush — have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Membership is considered one of the highest honors in the fields of health and medicine and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievements and commitment to service.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

