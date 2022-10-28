Read full article on original website
City of Tucson asking for community's help in reporting homeless encampments
The City of Tucson is asking for the community's help in reporting the locations of homeless encampments.
arcadianews.com
Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022
5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
Migrant flown to Tucson hospital after rattlesnake bite
Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran citizen who called 911 while suffering from a rattlesnake bite.
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
thisistucson.com
The nostalgia is real: how Skate Country has thrived for half a century
It was the early ‘90s when Marlene Leer, just a teen at the time, was sitting in Skate Country on a day the rink was temporarily closed for some contracting work. “Future owner Marlene Leer,” she wrote in the dust on one of the tables. Leer was a...
Vandalism at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area
Incidents of vandalism have led forest service officials to have close the restrooms from 4:30 p.m. to 7 aa.m.
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
iheart.com
Truly Nolen 4th Annual Community Car Show
Check out awesome cars from different Tucson car clubs and the Truly Nolen Classic Car collection! Along with local Food Trucks, Non-Profits, Kids Craft Corner and much more!. At this year’s event, Truly Nolen is honoring Ramon Gonzalez and his charity Miracle on 31st Street by “Stuffing the Mouse Limo” Help us by bringing a new unwrapped toy for this year’s holiday toy drive that benefits local Tucson children.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
Tucson neighborhood has Halloween spirit
Monsters, mummies, princesses and more visited an eastside neighborhood that goes all out for Halloween every year.
Sol y Luna apartments bought out by New York City-based company
Vesper Holdings acquired Sol y Luna for $203 Million and plans to give the apartment building "new life."
Morey Madhouse Haunted Yard serves tricks and treats to Tucson area for 42 years
The Morey family has a haunted carport that is different every year. They also make sure they give enough candy to make up for the scare and have kid-friendly attractions as well.
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
americanmilitarynews.com
22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
KOLD-TV
Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. The TPD said one...
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
KOLD-TV
Vandals damage Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vandals are hitting a popular recreational area. For months, Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has been dealing with vandalism and the officials say the destruction has only escalated. There’s been at least four fires set in the bathrooms at the visitor center. There’s also been...
Woman hit by car near 6th, Valencia
A woman was hit by a car near 6th Street and Valencia Road, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers
A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
