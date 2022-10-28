ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: November 2022

5-9 p.m. at Vertuccio Farms, 4011 S. Power Road, Mesa. Family and pups, what more do you need for fun? This event is free to attend (bring a pet supply item to donate). Guests can enjoy food vendors, live music, entertainment and animal adoptions. And, of course, four-legged friends are welcome!
MESA, AZ
iheart.com

Truly Nolen 4th Annual Community Car Show

Check out awesome cars from different Tucson car clubs and the Truly Nolen Classic Car collection! Along with local Food Trucks, Non-Profits, Kids Craft Corner and much more!. At this year’s event, Truly Nolen is honoring Ramon Gonzalez and his charity Miracle on 31st Street by “Stuffing the Mouse Limo” Help us by bringing a new unwrapped toy for this year’s holiday toy drive that benefits local Tucson children.
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
americanmilitarynews.com

22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking

Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three pedestrians hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three pedestrians were hit near Sunnyside High in Tucson late Tuesday, Nov. 1. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Bilby Road and South Del Moral Boulevard, which is just west of the high school. The TPD said one...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Vandals damage Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vandals are hitting a popular recreational area. For months, Sabino Canyon Visitor Center has been dealing with vandalism and the officials say the destruction has only escalated. There’s been at least four fires set in the bathrooms at the visitor center. There’s also been...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers

A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ

