Huntingburg, IN

Wilfred A. Begle, 76, Huntingburg

Wilfred A. Begle, 76, of Huntingburg, passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022, at his residence. He was born August 15, 1946, in Huntingburg, Indiana, to Edward and Caroline (Mehringer) Begle. He married Catherine L. Dauby on November 2, 1968, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dale. Wilfred retired from...
Brad Haefling, 52, Evanston

Brad Haefling, 52, of Evanston, Ind., died on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh. Brad was born in Huntingburg to Edwin and Marilyn (Schaefer) Haefling. He graduated from Heritage Hills High School and worked at Spencer Industries. He is survived by his father, Edwin Haefling; sister,...
Rotary Club of Dubois County donates nearly $10,000

The Rotary Club of Dubois County recently donated a total of $9,945 to three local area nonprofits as part of their 2022 Community Grants program. Recipients of this year’s grants were Southwestern Indiana Child Advocacy Center (SWICACC), Pine Ridge Elementary, and Crisis Connection. “Giving back to our local nonprofits...
Sisters of St. Benedict to Host St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series

Ferdinand — On Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host a concert as a part of the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series. The First Presbyterian Choir of Evansville will be performing at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The Choir School, directed by Robert Nicholls, consists of the adult members of the Choir of First Presbyterian Church and children and youth who receive training from second grade onward in singing, sight-reading, music theory, liturgy, teamwork, and leadership skills.
Famous Santa Claus Postmark selected for 2022

The Santa Claus, Indiana, Post Office selected the special 2022 picture postmark for the upcoming holiday season. On Thursday, December 1, the post office will begin offering the picture postmark to cancel the postage stamps on holiday mail again this year. This famous small-town post office is the only one...
Stings, Inc holding recital at Jasper Middle School, Nov. 6

Students of Strings, Inc will present a recital on Nov 6 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Jasper Middle School, Portersville Road, Jasper. Students will play from Suzuki books, “Pre -Twinklers – Book 8″; and are taught by Rafaela Schaick.
Rotary Club hosting 18th Annual IU Economic Forecast Luncheon

The Rotary Club of Dubois County is hosting the 18th Annual Indiana University Economic Forecast Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Attendees will hear from a panel of notable IU professors and researchers as they provide a forecast for the National, State and World Economies for 2023 and beyond. Panelists...
Purdue Extension holding annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11

The Purdue Extension Dubois County is holding its annual meeting Friday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the VUJ Center for Technology, Innovation and Manufacturing theatre. This year’s meeting will be an exploration of diversity between and among Latino cultures. Esmeralda Cruz, M.S. will speak about the different cultures and geographical regions of Latin American countries.
Area high school marching bands return to state finals

Three Dubois County schools along with several other Southern Indiana schools will be represented at the Indiana State School Music Association state finals this Saturday at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis. Jasper Marching Wild Cats will perform at 3:20 p.m. in the Open Class B competition. Awards for Class B...
South Meridian to be closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Jasper — South Meridian Road will be closed for two separate culvert replacements. The first will occur on Tuesday, November 1 and the second on Wednesday, November 2. Each closure should last from approximately 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and traffic will be allowed up to the point of closure.
367 pounds of medications properly disposed of in Take Back Event in Dubois County

Organizers counted 136 residents taking advantage of Saturday’s opportunity for proper disposal of medications during a beautiful fall day. Residents are doing a great job cleaning out those medicine cabinets. Tri-Cap RSVP Director Rachel Trabant stated that 367 pounds of medications were properly disposed of on Saturday, including six pounds of vaping devices.
Burn ban lifted

The Dubois County Commissioners and the Dubois County Fire Chiefs have lifted the burn ban effective Monday, October 31, 2022. A reminder that the only thing that is legal to burn in the State of Indiana is Clean Wood Products; all other waste should be recycled. Take all precautions necessary...
Dubois Democratic Party hosting Get-Out-the-Vote event with state candidates

The Dubois Democrats will host a Get Out the Vote event on Thursday, November 3, 2022. from 5 to 7 pm at the Jasper Train Depot 201 Mill Street, Jasper. Democrat Candidates U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott, Secretary of State candidate Destiny Wells, State Treasurer candidate Jessica McClellen, State Auditor candidate ZeNai Brooks, along with Congressional Candidate Ray McCormick will speak and be available for questions and discussion from the audience. Jeff HIll for State Senate 48 will also attend along with other Dubois County candidates.
