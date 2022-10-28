Ferdinand — On Sunday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST, the Sisters of St. Benedict will host a concert as a part of the St. Mechtilde of Hackeborn Sacred Music Series. The First Presbyterian Choir of Evansville will be performing at Monastery Immaculate Conception in Ferdinand. The Choir School, directed by Robert Nicholls, consists of the adult members of the Choir of First Presbyterian Church and children and youth who receive training from second grade onward in singing, sight-reading, music theory, liturgy, teamwork, and leadership skills.

FERDINAND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO