Narcity
Ontario Gas Prices Are Finally Set To Drop Tomorrow & Here's Where The Savings Are At
After skyrocketing increases and two days of no change, Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop on Wednesday, giving everyone's savings account a much needed break. According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 6 cents on Wednesday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 169.9 cents per litre.
The Jewish Press
Price of Gasoline to Rise — Again — at Midnight on Election Day
Gas prices are set to rise again this week, with a nine agurot increase per liter going into effect at midnight on Election Day night, Energy Minister Karine Elharrar announced Sunday. The increase will bring the price of a liter of 95 octane gasoline to NIS 6.46, with full service...
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
Wind farm set to be destroyed and converted into coal mine
A wind farm in Germany is set to be destroyed to make room for the expansion of a coal mine.
Jeep Has Its First Anti-Tesla Weapon (Including Pricing)
Jeep took its time -- but the iconic all-terrain-vehicle brand finally got here. "Here" is the brand's first 100%-electric vehicle. And the company is not hiding its ambition to unseat Tesla (TSLA) as the dominant force in the SUV segment of green vehicles. Indeed, Elon Musk's firm, the world's No....
All Americans will see their natural gas bills shoot up this winter thanks to higher market prices and cold snap, the EIA says
Americans will see their natural gas bills soar this winter, according to the EIA. US households are expected to pay an average of $931 on heating, up 28% from a year ago. The forecast comes on higher retail natural gas prices and a colder-than-usual weather. Americans are in for an...
Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country
With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
BBC
Blackouts would be last resort, says National Grid
Blackouts would be a last resort this winter if energy supplies run low, National Grid has told the BBC. Its boss, John Pettigrew, said its "base case" assumption was the UK would have enough supplies to meet heating and lighting demand this winter. However, he added that short rolling power...
