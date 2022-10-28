Read full article on original website
Man arrested in attempted kidnapping: 'Just drive or I'll shoot you in the head'
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KATU) — Sheriff's deputies arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping in Southwest Washington state Saturday evening. Police have named the suspect as David Ryel. The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. An elderly woman called 911 to report that a homeless man, Ryel, had gotten into the...
Gas prices will go up 25 cents in Florida on Tuesday
Gas prices in Florida will take a sharp increase Tuesday, when the state's gas tax goes back into effect. Prices will rise 25 cents. State lawmakers voted to suspend the gas tax for the month of October. It immediately resulted in gas prices dropping, but then OPEN announced plans to cut production, and prices rose 17%, AAA reports.
2022 fire season burning fewer acres in Pacific Northwest than recent years, officials say
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the Pacific Northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU spoke with the Washington Department of Natural Resources about the agency's efforts to keep numbers low.
