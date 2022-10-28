ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
mycbs4.com

Gas prices will go up 25 cents in Florida on Tuesday

Gas prices in Florida will take a sharp increase Tuesday, when the state's gas tax goes back into effect. Prices will rise 25 cents. State lawmakers voted to suspend the gas tax for the month of October. It immediately resulted in gas prices dropping, but then OPEN announced plans to cut production, and prices rose 17%, AAA reports.
FLORIDA STATE
mycbs4.com

2022 fire season burning fewer acres in Pacific Northwest than recent years, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — With the weather finally matching up to the calendar, fire restrictions have dropped for almost all districts in Oregon and Washington. The number of acres burned this year in the Pacific Northwest is significantly lower than in recent fire seasons. KATU spoke with the Washington Department of Natural Resources about the agency's efforts to keep numbers low.
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy