Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.60 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 14.83%. A...
NASDAQ
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Evolution Petroleum (EPM) closed the most recent trading day at $7.89, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas...
NASDAQ
These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend
With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ
2 Cybersecurity Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
The stock market sell-off of 2022 hasn't spared cybersecurity stocks, as companies operating in this industry have seen their share prices drop despite impressive growth in their businesses. But the sell-off has created an opportunity for savvy investors to buy some fast-growing companies at relatively attractive valuations. After all, the...
NASDAQ
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is slated to release its third-quarter Fiscal 2022 results on November 2 before the market opens. Wall Street expects CVS to post adjusted earnings of $2.00 per share. Meanwhile, revenue is pegged at $76.78 billion, representing a year-over-year growth of 4%. Notably, CVS has a strong track...
NASDAQ
Is Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock a Buy Following Q3 Earnings Miss?
Shares of medical technology company Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are under pressure following the lower-than-expected Q3 earnings. Despite the Q3 earnings miss and inflationary pressure, management’s upbeat Fiscal 2023 revenue and EPS outlook support the bull case. Stryker reported earnings of $2.12 a share in Q3, down 3.6% year-over-year. Further, it...
NASDAQ
Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Stock Moves -0.7%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) closed at $91.08, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Civitas Resources (CIVI) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Civitas Resources (CIVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.79 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -2.20%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Nomad Foods (NOMD) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
Nomad Foods (NOMD) shares soared 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $15.40. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 2.7% gain over the past four weeks. Nomad Foods’ shares got a...
NASDAQ
Ryerson Holding (RYI) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Ryerson Holding Corporation RYI is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results after the closing bell on Nov 2. The company’s beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 28.9%, on average. The company posted an earnings surprise of 15.9% in the last reported quarter. Its third-quarter results are expected to reflect sequentially lower selling prices and volumes.
NASDAQ
Chemed (CHE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Chemed (CHE) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $5.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.82%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
CVR Energy (CVI) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
CVR Energy (CVI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.78 per share. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 6.74%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Analog Devices (ADI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Analog Devices (ADI) closed the most recent trading day at $142.62, moving -1.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor maker...
NASDAQ
Cardinal Health (CAH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Cardinal Health (CAH) closed the most recent trading day at $75.90, moving -1.61% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.13%. Coming into today, shares of the prescription drug...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Sealed Air (SEE) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Sealed Air (SEE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.91 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.69%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Otter Tail (OTTR) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Otter Tail (OTTR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.70 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.24%. A quarter...
Comments / 0