FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Winger's Is A Restaurant Specializing In Chicken WingsS. F. MoriBountiful, UT
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ABC 4
24 hours of giving back, join Park City to celebrate community
Caitlin Willard, VP of Communications at the Summit Land Conservancy and Ryan Newcomb, Chief Development Officer at People’s Health Clinic stopped by to tell us all about Live PC Give PC, Park City and Summit County’s annual 24 hours of giving happening on Friday. This inclusive event encourages...
ABC 4
GTU Hosts face Off In A Pumpkin Painting Contest
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Instead of carving pumpkins this year, paint them! The hosts of GTU along with announcer Ro Malaga paint their own pumpkins and show off their crafty side. Ro Malaga won the contest with a pumpkin that said, “I LOVE GTU!”
ABC 4
Enjoy an elevated SLC dining experience with genuine flavors of Mexico
(Good Things Utah) Those residing in Utah are lucky to have such a large scope of delicious cuisine options to discover. For foodies with a desire for the best in Mexican dining, there are even more establishments to choose from in Salt Lake City. Of these delicious Latin-infused destinations for...
ABC 4
Laugh with well-known speakers at a local Christmas event near you
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages. Three powerhouses in the world of religion and public speaking, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, and Meg Johnson joined forces in this year’s “Laughing All The Way” Holiday Tour.
ABC 4
Get creepy crawlies for your next event
TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Snakes, spiders and more. Cary Drage, owner and president of Creature Encounters, a corporation that educates on reptiles and arachnids, talked about the importance of understanding and respecting animals rather than being afraid. With the hosts holding snakes and spiders, Drage encourages the...
ABC 4
A costume party for a cause
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) A costume party is being held fundraising for a child with Down Syndrome diagnosed with leukemia. Her name is Nova Boots, and she’s a fighter. Hyland Harper and Lacy Nielsen talked about this fundraiser. As a chance to come together...
ABC 4
What’s Hot In Modest Bridal Fashion
PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Say yes to the perfect dress for the big day. Designer Barbie Berg knows what it takes to create a wow factor dress, while maintaining a modest fit that will make a bride feel her best on her wedding day. When it comes...
ABC 4
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through
SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
ABC 4
Say “I do” to a beautiful ring from a family owned business
PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to getting married, finding the perfect ring is the first step. Karanda Heimuli and Heather Herrick joined us on the GTU Wedding Show with some sparkly jewelry. Located in the heart of Provo, Wilson Diamonds is a family-owned jeweler that...
