24 hours of giving back, join Park City to celebrate community

Caitlin Willard, VP of Communications at the Summit Land Conservancy and Ryan Newcomb, Chief Development Officer at People’s Health Clinic stopped by to tell us all about Live PC Give PC, Park City and Summit County’s annual 24 hours of giving happening on Friday. This inclusive event encourages...
GTU Hosts face Off In A Pumpkin Painting Contest

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Instead of carving pumpkins this year, paint them! The hosts of GTU along with announcer Ro Malaga paint their own pumpkins and show off their crafty side. Ro Malaga won the contest with a pumpkin that said, “I LOVE GTU!”
Laugh with well-known speakers at a local Christmas event near you

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages. Three powerhouses in the world of religion and public speaking, Hank Smith, John Bytheway, and Meg Johnson joined forces in this year’s “Laughing All The Way” Holiday Tour.
Get creepy crawlies for your next event

TAYLORSVILLE, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Snakes, spiders and more. Cary Drage, owner and president of Creature Encounters, a corporation that educates on reptiles and arachnids, talked about the importance of understanding and respecting animals rather than being afraid. With the hosts holding snakes and spiders, Drage encourages the...
A costume party for a cause

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) A costume party is being held fundraising for a child with Down Syndrome diagnosed with leukemia. Her name is Nova Boots, and she’s a fighter. Hyland Harper and Lacy Nielsen talked about this fundraiser. As a chance to come together...
What’s Hot In Modest Bridal Fashion

PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Say yes to the perfect dress for the big day. Designer Barbie Berg knows what it takes to create a wow factor dress, while maintaining a modest fit that will make a bride feel her best on her wedding day. When it comes...
Tasty Rice Bowls At A Local Drive-through

SANDY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Looking for a quick drive-through, but want to eat something healthy and delicious? Sal Soberanis, chef, and co-owner of Sobe Eats joined us in the kitchen to share about their tasty rice bowls. Sobe Eats is a catering company, but recently made their...
Say “I do” to a beautiful ring from a family owned business

PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – When it comes to getting married, finding the perfect ring is the first step. Karanda Heimuli and Heather Herrick joined us on the GTU Wedding Show with some sparkly jewelry. Located in the heart of Provo, Wilson Diamonds is a family-owned jeweler that...
