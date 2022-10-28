Read full article on original website
Curly Girl Pops Owner Launches Taíno Kitchen
Arealles Ortiz's rainbow umbrella and matching popsicles are a staple of summer farmers markets around Vermont. Now, the Curly Girl Pops owner is launching a pop-up and catering business to bring additional bright flavors to the state. With Taíno Kitchen, based at her Montpelier home, Ortiz will cook her family's...
Finding Familiarity at Burlington's Relocated Dobrá Tea
Dobrá Tea got me through college chemistry. A sip of yerba maté still brings me back to sitting shoeless on one of the Burlington tearoom's platforms, caffeinating and cramming for a big exam. I didn't love the subject matter, but I loved the tea. Dobrá moved from its...
vermontbiz.com
Cold Hollow’s Vermont legacy continues under new ownership
Vermont Business Magazine Paul and Gayle Brown, longtime owners of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, Vermont, recently completed the sale of their iconic business to former Stowe Cider General Manager Dan Snyder and a small investor group. Cold Hollow, well known for its cider donuts, specialty foods, and fresh cider pressed on an old-fashioned rack-and-cloth press, is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The business is located on 16 acres in Waterbury on Route 100 between Ben & Jerry’s and the village of Stowe.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
WCAX
Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
countryfolks.com
‘Fantastic Farmer’ Award headlines efforts to support VT farmers
On a hillside in Chittenden, VT, a 104-year-old family farm surrounded by a forest of maples has earned the second annual “Fantastic Farmer” title and an award of $5,000 from the A. Pizzagalli Family Farm Fund at the VT Community Foundation. Jenna Baird of Baird Farm Maple was...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5’s Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
Burlington Residents Make a Final Push for the High School Bond
Last Thursday evening, around 20 community members gathered on the sid. ewalk in front of Burlington’s North Avenue Alliance Church with signs bearing a message in all caps: WE NEED A HIGH SCHOOL. VOTE YES. The group — a mix of school commissioners, parents, students and a person dressed...
October nights in Vermont are warming fast
Since the 1970s, October evenings have warmed over 4.5 degrees for trick-or-treaters. It's likely why we haven't had a snowy Halloween in quite some time.
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
WCAX
Body found in Colchester fire identified
The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
WCAX
Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
WCAX
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
mynbc5.com
Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls
LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
Fall Foliage Dinner Train Ride in Vermont Is a Total Can't-Miss
Fall is simply magical in New England.
WCAX
Will Killington have snow for World Cup?
KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
Addison Independent
Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend
MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
mynbc5.com
Jack-O-Lantern events for families to enjoy over the Halloween weekend
WINOOSKI, Vt. — On Saturday morning, around 120 runners worked to burn off the Halloween candy they’re about to eat over the Halloween weekend during Essex Junction’s 5k race, called the “Halloween Hussle." “I very much enjoyed it. We just came to see the other costumes....
