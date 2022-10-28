ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sevendaysvt

Curly Girl Pops Owner Launches Taíno Kitchen

Arealles Ortiz's rainbow umbrella and matching popsicles are a staple of summer farmers markets around Vermont. Now, the Curly Girl Pops owner is launching a pop-up and catering business to bring additional bright flavors to the state. With Taíno Kitchen, based at her Montpelier home, Ortiz will cook her family's...
MONTPELIER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Cold Hollow’s Vermont legacy continues under new ownership

Vermont Business Magazine Paul and Gayle Brown, longtime owners of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury Center, Vermont, recently completed the sale of their iconic business to former Stowe Cider General Manager Dan Snyder and a small investor group. Cold Hollow, well known for its cider donuts, specialty foods, and fresh cider pressed on an old-fashioned rack-and-cloth press, is a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The business is located on 16 acres in Waterbury on Route 100 between Ben & Jerry’s and the village of Stowe.
WATERBURY CENTER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members

The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh area youth soccer finds Crete Center alternative

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Youth soccer programs in New York’s North Country have found a new home to play this winter. Adirondack Coast Sports says the Plattsburgh YMCA will be the temporary venue for indoor field sports. This comes as city officials continue to debate the future of the Crete Civic Center, which was shut down following an electrical fire in May and has other longstanding issues.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Since it's Halloween, it seemed only fitting to find a spooky mansion to showcase for this week's "This is Our Home." And NBC5’s Sarahbeth Ackerman found a great one right in the city of Plattsburgh!. The W.W. Hartwell House on Brinkerhoff Street is something you've...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont

Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition

Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Body found in Colchester fire identified

The victim of a weekend assault in Burlington remains in critical condition and his girlfriend is asking anyone who witnessed the attack to share cell phone video. Residents in two Vermont school districts are voting on whether to merge together into one school district. Updated: 19 hours ago. Natalie Carr...
COLCHESTER, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont man charged in New Hampshire crash that killed 2 girls

LITTLETON, N.H. — A Vermont man faces criminal charges nearly a year after a crash that killed two young girls in New Hampshire. WMUR-TV reports that a grand jury indicted Jordan Couture, of Milton, Vermont, on two counts of negligent homicide. He is accused of losing control of his truck in Littleton in early December. A 10-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl from Milton, Vermont, were thrown from the truck and died.
LITTLETON, NH
WCAX

Will Killington have snow for World Cup?

KILLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are making preparation for the FIS Women’s World Cup in Killington a challenge. Killington attempted to begin snow-making in mid-October but warm temperatures then -- and a forecast trend in the coming days of more high temperatures -- is raising concerns. The...
KILLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Otter Creek brew pub closing after this weekend

MIDDLEBURY — After several months this late summer and fall trying to revitalize Otter Creek’s Pub and Beer Garden on Middlebury’s Exchange Street, Long Trail President Charlie Storey announced Friday that this weekend, Oct. 29-30, would be the pub’s final two days. “This marks the end...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
