compassvermont.com
UVM will offer free tuition to Vermonters whose families make under $60K
Starting next fall, the University of Vermont will be tuition-free to all Vermont residents whose families make less than $60,000 a year, university officials announced on Friday. The board of trustees approved the plan, which would cover tuition and fees for in-state students — a total of $18,890 a year....
VTDigger
Snelling Center for Government announces the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2023
November 1, 2022 – The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce the Vermont Leadership Institute Class of 2023. Kim Anetsberger, Hyde Park, Lamoille Community House. Jae Basiliere, Johnson, Vermont State University. Ellie Beckett, Williston, Vermont Department of Economic Development. Esther Charlestin, Middlebury, Addison County School District. Raj...
‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition
Vermont has one of the country’s strictest prohibitions on application fees, outlawing them entirely for more than two decades. But a VTDigger investigation found that rental fees remain rampant and that affected applicants across the state could be eligible for refunds. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘I want my money back’: Rental application fees rampant despite Vermont’s prohibition.
VTDigger
Vermonters don't currently control their health care decisions
Lost in the spirited discussions about the upcoming vote on Article 22 is the fact that access to reproductive health care (and all other kinds) in Vermont has been steadily eroding with interminable (and lengthening) wait times, eye-popping premium increases for worse insurance and providers on strike over pay and working conditions.
vermontbiz.com
UVM freezes tuition for fifth year, new plan offers free tuition to Vermonters from households with incomes up to $60K
UVM President Suresh Garimella answers questions from the press after announcing that tuition has been frozen for a fifth consecutive year and that Vermont students from households with incomes of up to $60,000 will receive these full tuition scholarships for four years of study. VermontBiz photo. Vermont Business Magazine The...
The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont
Efforts are now underway in Winooski, Montpelier, Essex, Hartford and Brattleboro to get charter changes banning “no cause” evictions on the ballot this Town Meeting Day in March, according to Tom Proctor, a housing organizer with Rights and Democracy. Read the story on VTDigger here: The push for a ‘just cause’ eviction standard is back in towns and cities across Vermont.
vermontbiz.com
Three broadcasters to be inducted into the VAB Hall of Fame
Vermont Business Magazine WLVB-FM Operations Director Craig Ladd, Vermont Public Producer/Announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler and WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM Owner/Operator Stephen Puffer will be inducted in the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington, VT. Small market radio broadcasters have to be consistently good...
Exploring the beauty of Vermont's towns (all 251+ of them)
Vermont is known as the Green Mountain State. But come autumn, its mountain slopes are anything but green. As the leaves turn red and yellow and orange, picturesque towns turn into tourist hotspots. Loretta Cruz and Aaron Agnew aren't your typical leaf peepers – they've come to the town of...
VTDigger
One week out: 59 Emerge Vermont women on the ballot
Burlington, VT—Emerge Vermont, the state’s premier organization that recruits and trains Democratic women to run for office, has 59 women on the ballot in next week’s election running in races from High Bailiff to Congress. These candidates emerged from a successful primary season, with Emerge-trained women celebrating a 92% win rate in August. Democrats are looking to these women to hold Democratic seats, flip seats from red to blue, and provide new representation in the offices in which they’re hoping to serve.
colchestersun.com
Colchester joins 72 other Vermont towns in adopting Declaration of Inclusion
The Colchester selectboard joined 72 other towns in adopting the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion. At the selectboard’s Oct.25 meeting, the board adopted the declaration which states that Colchester upholds a culture of inclusion, civility and respect and welcomes all persons. Over 50% of Vermont residents in the state now...
WCAX
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame to induct three new members
The Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame(link is external) will induct three new members — former WLVB-FM operations director Craig Ladd; Vermont Public producer and announcer Betty Smith-Mastaler; and Stephen Puffer, owner and operator of WTWN-AM/WYKR-FM — during ceremonies Dec 3 at the Hilton Hotel in Burlington. Also that evening, the VAB will confer excellence awards on six additional broadcasters and one "friend" of broadcasters.
WCAX
Winooski students-athletes allegedly face more racist language on soccer field
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski school officials are calling attention to what they say is another instance of racial slurs on the high school soccer field targeting their students. It happened at a BFA Fairfax and Winooski girl’s soccer game back on October 18th. Winooski Superintendent Sean McMannon is saying...
WCAX
Winooski superintendent says racist, homophobic language used at soccer game
Winooski’s superintendent says racist and homophobic language was used during a girl’s soccer game last week. From Devil’s Canyon to Deadman Crossing, Scary Gary has this Halloween day’s frightening forecast. Put ballots in the postbox today to make sure they arrive on time. Updated: 5 hours...
Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul
Kitter Spater hopes Sloggn Gear will be his next big venture. He hopes to learn from his customers and has uploaded the designs for the racks to encourage customers to build their own. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington entrepreneur aims to help with the haul.
In a competitive Franklin County House race, a Statehouse advocate challenges a 2-term incumbent
Democrat Brenda Churchill is giving Republican Rep. James Gregoire his first competition since he won his seat four years ago. Read the story on VTDigger here: In a competitive Franklin County House race, a Statehouse advocate challenges a 2-term incumbent.
WCAX
What is impact of interest rate hikes on Vermont home buying market?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Interest rates jumped last month to 7.5% after the Fed took action to cool down inflation. It may have slowed down housing markets across the U.S., but has it done the same in Vermont?. Vermont’s housing market remains hot but with regional cooldowns starting. Inventory in...
mynbc5.com
Secretary of State: Deadline to mail in your ballot is Halloween
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Midterm Election is just a week away and Vermont’s Secretary of State, Jim Condos, suggests mailing your ballot no later than Oct. 31 to ensure it makes to your clerk’s office in time. This is the first-time mail-in ballots have been automatically sent to...
WCAX
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
sevendaysvt
