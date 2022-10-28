ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Johnson holds 3-point lead over Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the state’s closely watched Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 48 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson in next week’s election, while 45 percent of those surveyed offered their support for Barnes.
