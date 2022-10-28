Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Rangers
Embarking on a three-game road trip, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (5-2-1) are in Manhattan on Tuesday to take on Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers (5-3-2). Game time at Madison Square Garden is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic...
NHL
FUTURE WATCH: Oilers prospects soaring early in AHL season with Condors
BAKERSFIELD, CA - The Bakersfield Condors have received some standout performances from the Oilers organization's top prospects in the early days of the American Hockey League season. The Condors are coming off a five-game road trip where they opened with back-to-back wins over the Ontario Reign and Henderson Silver Knights...
Fox47News
Here's who is returning as Detroit Red Wings celebrate 1997 & 1998 Stanley Cups this week
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Red Wings are celebrating the 25th anniversary of the 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup wins this week, and dozens of former players and legends will return for the celebration. According to the Detroit Red Wings, they will celebrate the 1997 Stanley Cup Championship team on...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
Specialty teams can be a factor as Kraken head into Calgary for a divisional matchup. The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Maple Leafs not focused on coach Keefe's job security
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs are only focused on improving, not coach Sheldon Keefe's job security. "We're out there trying to win games, that's all we are thinking about," defenseman Morgan Rielly said at practice Tuesday. After a 1-2-2 road trip that ended with a 4-3 overtime loss to...
NHL
BLOG: Mrazek Ready to Make Return Soon Following Injury
The Blackhawks netminder made his first appearance at morning skate on Tuesday after being sidelined by a groin injury. Petr Mrazek dropped both of his padded knees to the ice halfway during the second period of the Blackhawks' home opener. Spreading his legs wide into the butterfly, the long-time netminder performs the move several hundred times a game without much thought. When Mrazek came up however and felt a searing pain in his inner thigh, he instantly knew what had happened.
Sporting News
Penguins team name, explained: Origin, meaning behind Pittsburgh's NHL club name
When you think of success in the NHL, especially in recent years, it's impossible not to think of the Penguins. The Pittsburgh franchise has won three Stanley Cups in the last 15 years, including going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. In total, the organization has five Cup wins, which is tied for the sixth-most in NHL history.
NHL
Bruins, Penguins Unveil Team Logos For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
NEW YORK (Nov. 1, 2022) - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, Jan. 2, at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports).
NHL
Live Blog: Lightning vs. Senators
The Lightning's four-game homestand gets underway on Tuesday with an Atlantic Division matchup against the Senators. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) TBL: Koepke, Namestnikov, Colton, Cole, Cernak, Vasilevskiy. OTT: Motte, Kastelic, Joseph, Sanderson, Hamonic, Forsberg.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. LA Kings: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against the Los Angeles Kings on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Tuesday's game between the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings at American Airlines Center. Game 10: Dallas Stars (5-3-1, 11 points) vs. Los Angeles...
NHL
LA Kings @ Dallas Stars: How to Watch
Kings face Dallas on the second half of a back-to-back. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX) Stars: 5 - 3 - 1 (11 pts) Kings: 6 - 5 - 0 (12 pts) Kings Notes:. Gabriel Vilardi's eight...
NHL
Updates from morning skate - Nov. 1
ST. PAUL - The Canadiens held an optional morning skate at the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday in preparation for their game against the Minnesota Wild. 40 - Joel Armia 44 - Joel Edmundson 34 - Jake Allen. 77 - Kirby Dach 21 - Kaiden Guhle 35 - Sam Montembeault.
NHL
Goaltender Gibson Recalled
Goaltender Christopher Gibson, recently signed to a one-year, two-way contract with the Kraken, has been recalled from American Hockey League affiliate Coachella Valley. He was traveling to Calgary Tuesday to meet up with the team. The Gibson move is an emergency recall with Martin Jones out of the lineup attending...
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. PROSPECTS: IceHogs' Sweep Over the Weekend, Basse Remains Undefeated. Take a look at the top prospect performances in the...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Red Wings
Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The Sabres continue their four-game homestand with an Atlantic Division matchup tonight, welcoming the improved Detroit Red Wings to KeyBank Center for the first time this season. Tickets are available here. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for...
NHL
Caps Host Knights
After playing four straight games on the road to close out the October portion of their schedule, the Capitals make a quick stop at home on Tuesday night to play host to the Vegas Golden Knights. For Washington, Tuesday's tilt is the second of back-to-back games; the Caps dropped a 3-2 shootout decision to the Hurricanes in Carolina on Monday.
NHL
Quinn taking game to 'new level' after early-season adjustments
Jack Quinn was on the receiving end of a hit from Detroit Red Wings defenseman Gustav Lindstrom on Monday, right after the faceoff that immediately followed Quinn's first goal of the season. Quinn wasted little time before enacting his revenge. He picked himself up off the ice, tracked Red Wings...
NHL
Kings chase Binnington, hand Blues fifth straight loss
ST. LOUIS -- Carl Grundstrom scored twice during a four-goal second period for the Los Angeles Kings, who handed the St. Louis Blues their fifth straight loss with a 5-1 win at Enterprise Center on Monday. Gabriel Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala had three assists, and...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Parents Night
New father Jordan Eberle opens the scoring - after a pair of disallowed goals - and fellow new papa Martin Jones makes big saves and 32 total to lock down a 3-1 win. The new-dad thing worked out perfectly for the Kraken this weekend. Veterans Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones both witnessed the birth of their sons on Friday's off day. Convenient and, most importantly, everyone is happy and healthy.
NHL
David Poile Reflects on 3,000 Games as NHL General Manager
Saturday was a banner evening for Nashville Predators General Manager & President of Hockey Operations David Poile. As the Predators hosted the Philadelphia Flyers for a Saturday Night in Smashville, Poile became the first GM in NHL history to reach 3,000 regular-season games, after serving as the lead decision maker for the Preds and the Washington Capitals over a 40-year span.
Comments / 0