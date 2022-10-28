Read full article on original website
NHL
Francouz sleeps through Avalanche plane change on way to Global Series
Goalie woke to empty plane, 'I didn't know if we were in Finland or what happened'. Pavel Francouz is ready to give Rip Van Winkle a run for his money. The Colorado Avalanche goalie may not have slept as long as the fictional Van Winkle, who in the Washington Irving story dozed for 20 years.
NHL
Bruins Recall Jakub Lauko
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, October 28, that the team has recalled forward Jakub Lauko from Providence. Lauko, 22, has skated in four games with Boston this season, recording one assist and a plus-one rating. The 6-foot, 196-pound forward has appeared in 99 career AHL games with Providence, totaling 13 goals and 31 and assists for 44 points. The Prague, Czechia native was originally selected by Boston in the third round (77th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
NHL
McDavid leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK - - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt and Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 30. FIRST STAR - CONNOR McDAVID, C, EDMONTON OILERS. McDavid topped the NHL with 4-4-8 -...
NHL
Bratt Named NHL's Second Star of the Week | RELEASE
For the second week in a row, a member of the New Jersey Devils is an NHL Star of the Week. Jesper Bratt has been named the NHL's Second Star after an outstanding week as he continues to extend his season-opening point streak. Beginning on Oct. 24 against the Washington...
NHL
MTL@STL: What you need to know
ST. LOUIS - The Canadiens' four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a showdown with the Blues at the Enterprise Center. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are looking for their second win of the trip after a thrilling 3-2 victory over the...
Who Is Erin Andrews' Husband? All About Jarret Stoll
Erin Andrews and former pro hockey player Jarret Stoll met in 2012 and married in 2017 Sportscaster Erin Andrews found love on the job. She first met her future husband, retired professional hockey player Jarett Stoll, during the 2012 World Series. Intent on meeting her, Stoll snuck his way into the dugout where Andrews was reporting from and introduced himself. The pair eventually met for dinner and started dating. Five years later, Andrews and Stoll tied the knot in Big Sky Montana. The TV personality even calls their anniversary,...
NHL
Predators Recall Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (October 31, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Jordan Gross from Milwaukee (AHL) and placed defenseman Mark Borowiecki on injured reserve (upper body). Gross, 27 (5/9/95), has began the 2022-23 campaign - his first in...
NHL
Sharpen Up: October 31, 2022 | Sabres face Red Wings tonight
The Buffalo Sabres face the Detroit Red Wings tonight at KeyBank Center as the team's four-game homestand continues. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG beginning at 6:30. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Last week's big...
NHL
CBJ to host Hockey For Her series, presented by Meyers Jewelers
The Columbus Blue Jackets are excited to welcome back Hockey For Her, presented by Meyers Jewelers, for the 2022-23 season. Hockey For Her is a platform designed distinctly for female fans, offering insights into all aspects of the game of hockey. The first session, Behind the Scenes with CBJ, will take place on Sunday, November 20 when the Blue Jackets host the Florida Panthers at 6 p.m. ET. The session will be 120-minutes in length and take place at Nationwide Arena before the start of the home game.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Penguins (4-3-1) at Kraken (3-4-2) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. While the results of the last four Kraken games have garnered a split decision of two wins and two losses, Seattle's offensive punch has packed a wallop: The squad is averaging an even four goals per game over the stretch with diversified scoring from four lines and defensive corps. In fact, three Kraken players, Jared McCann, Matty Beniers, and Jamie Oleksiak scored in back-to-back games Tuesday and Thursday on this homestand. McCann is on a four-game streak with goals in each, a career-best. Beniers has scored in the last three games.
NHL
MEDICAL: S. Jones Out with Right Thumb Injury
Chicago Blackhawks team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Defenseman Seth Jones will not play in tonight's game (right thumb) and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout. Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. by Kara...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers at Mullett Arena
Lawson Crouse and Nick Bjugstad both scored, and Connor Ingram made 36 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes dropped a close 3-2 game to the New York Rangers on Sunday at Mullett Arena. Alexis Lafreniére, Artemi Panarin, and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers, who won their second straight game. Igor...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Maple Leafs: 4 - 3 - 1 (9 pts) At 23 years and 74 days old, Gabriel Vilardi is one of two players 23 years or younger to have at least 10 points (6-4=10) on the season, joining Brady Tkachuk (5-5=10).
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Wild Top Blackhawks in Shootout
Chicago endured their third straight loss in the shootout against Minnesota. For the third straight game, the Blackhawks would gain a point in overtime but would fail to find the back of the net once again. The Minnesota Wild would tie the game up 17 seconds after Andreas Athanasiou scored...
NHL
Penguins Recall Forward Drew O'Connor from the WBS Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forward Drew O'Connor from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Drake Caggiula has been re-assigned to the WBS Penguins. O'Connor, 24, attended Pittsburgh's training camp and played in three preseason games. With WBS,...
NHL
Devils Shutout Defending Champs | GAME STORY
A Jack Hughes power play goal in the third was the lone goal of the game between the Avs and Devils. Jack Hughes' first power play goal of the season could not have come at a more timely moment. At 2:59 of the third period, Hughes rifled a shot past...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
The current trip started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 2-0 setback at the hands of the Stars in Dallas, and now the Caps will aim to get back into the win column in Nashville, in one of the League's liveliest Saturday night environments. "Obviously we want...
NHL
Caps Finish Trip in Carolina
The Caps hit the 10-game mark of the season, finish up the October portion of their slate and conclude a three-game road trip on Monday - Halloween night - in Raleigh against the Hurricanes. Monday's match is just the second the Caps have had against a Metro Division opponent this season.
NHL
It's all about the response: Stars look to fix mistakes Tuesday
DALLAS -- A lot of things went wrong for the Stars on Saturday afternoon. Jake Oettinger left the game with a lower body injury, Dallas continued taking too many penalties, and the New York Rangers sauntered off with a 6-3 win at American Airlines Center. It was the kind of...
NHL
Olofsson, Sabres rally to defeat Blackhawks in OT
BUFFALO -- Victor Olofsson scored his second power-play goal 36 seconds into overtime to give the Buffalo Sabres a 4-3 come-from-behind win against the Chicago Blackhawks at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Rasmus Dahlin. "I had a...
