Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Cloudflare (NET) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Cloudflare NET is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3. The company projects third-quarter revenues in the band of $250-$251 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $250.2 million, indicating an improvement of 45.2% year over year. Cloudflare expects the bottom...
NASDAQ
Molson Coors (TAP) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP has reported third-quarter 2022 results, wherein sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Meanwhile, earnings missed the consensus mark and declined year over year. The top line continued to benefit from a favorable sales mix and improved pricing trends across regions. However, consumer inflationary pressures, a strike at its Quebec brewery and the cycling of a solid shipment in the prior-year quarter hurt results.
NASDAQ
RPC's (RES) Earnings and Revenues Outpace Estimates in Q3
RPC Inc RES reported adjusted earnings of 32 cents per share in the third quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 25 cents. The bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s profit of 2 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $460 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate...
NASDAQ
Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q3
Patterson-UTI Energy PTEN reported a third-quarter 2022 adjusted net profit of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a profit of 19 cents. This outperformance can be attributed to third-quarter revenues beating the consensus mark due to solid segmental performances. Moreover, the profit beat the year-ago quarter's...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
What's in the Offing for Fisker (FSR) This Earnings Season?
Fisker Inc. FSR is slated to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s loss per share is pegged at 43 cents. For the third quarter, the consensus estimate for FSR’s loss per share has remained constant in...
NASDAQ
Microchip (MCHP) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Microchip Technology MCHP is set to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Nov 3. For the quarter, Microchip expects net sales to be $2.023-$2.101 billion, indicating 5% sequential growth. At the midpoint of this guidance, net sales are expected to grow 25% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings are anticipated...
NASDAQ
Uber Technologies (UBER) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Uber Technologies (UBER) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -258.82%....
NASDAQ
TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Lag Estimates
TechnipFMC plc FTI reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 3 cents per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 9 cents. This underperformance was due to lower-than-expected sales in the reported quarter and higher costs and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from the Subsea unit for the reported quarter totaled $183.8 million,...
NASDAQ
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.23 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.32. This compares to loss of $0.33 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 28.13%....
NASDAQ
Digi International Inc. (DGII) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Digi International (DGII)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9.4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $40.86 in the previous session. Digi International has gained 64.1% since the start of the year compared to the -33.9% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the -25.4% return for the Zacks Computer - Networking industry.
NASDAQ
Blucora (BCOR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Blucora (BCOR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.20 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.19. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A...
NASDAQ
Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, Stock Up
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation or LP LPX reported better than expected results for third-quarter 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom line surpassed their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, these metrics declined year over year due to lower OSB prices. LPX’s shares rose 1.06% in the pre-market trading session on Nov...
NASDAQ
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to loss of $0.44 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.32%. A...
NASDAQ
Myriad Genetics Slashes FY22 Outlook As Q3 Results Miss Estimates; Stock Down 8%
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, genetic testing firm Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) slashed its earnings and adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2022 to reflect third quarter business updates. For fiscal 2022, the company now projects a loss in a...
NASDAQ
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Basic Materials Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected is often rewarded, while falling...
NASDAQ
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.15 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.08. This compares to earnings of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -287.50%....
NASDAQ
EnPro Industries (NPO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
EnPro Industries (NPO) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.91 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 39.42%. A quarter...
Comments / 0