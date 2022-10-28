Try our spooky Halloween crossword!

Related
ABC 4
Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween
Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season
Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
10 Halloween photo ideas for a spooktacular photoshoot
Halloween isn't just about horror films and trick or treat – it's the perfect time to lock in a spooky photoshoot too
Can You Spot the Spooky Jack-o’-Lanterns Hiding in the Haunted House?
Spotting jack-o’-lanterns lurking in a 2D haunted house is a lot less messy than carving pumpkins yourself.
Age limit for Trick Or Treating on Halloween? What You Need to Know
All Hallows eve is upon us, kids everywhere will be dressing up as superheroes, monsters, ghouls, and Fortnite Characters. They'll take to the streets to pack pillowcases full of candy that they can gorge on until Christmas. Sadly, this tradition eventually comes to an end, whether it's age, maturity, or the law. That's right, we said the law.
ohmymag.co.uk
Halloween: 10 dog costume ideas that are so hilarious they'll make your day
It's fun to dress up for Halloween, but it is even more fun to make your pet look adorably spooky. A pumpkin-dog? Absolutely. Who said pups don't wear Dracula capes? Yes, they do. Fancy sharing some Ghostbusters nostalgia with your pooch? Go for it. From affordable Amazon buys to creative...
Upworthy
Eerie owl flies with a stick horse during the Halloween season resembling a witch riding a broom
As we inch closer to Halloween, people are getting ready with their spooky costumes and decorations. This season is absolutely wonderful with a chill in the air, warm drinks, family dinners and children dressed up in clever or scary costumes. Amid this eerie atmosphere, a great horned owl was caught on camera flying with what looked like a "broom" and resembling a witch riding a broomstick, to people's amazement and fright.
Candy corn as a fall and Halloween treat
Many people associate candy corn with Halloween. For the first half of the 20th century, it was an affordable and popular treat that could be eaten all through the year. Around the 1950s, candy corn developed into a fall and Halloween treat when people began to hand out individually wrapped candy to trick-or-treaters.
Dad builds scary front door to save candy from trick-or-treaters
Monster door threatens to eat trick-or-treaters. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports it greets them with open arms ... literally.
"State Fair of pumpkin season" gets spooky for final push of 2022
WYOMING, Minn. -- Hundreds of families celebrated the Halloween festivities one day early Sunday during a trick-or-treat celebration in the north metro.For the final day of its full 2022 season, Pinehaven Farm welcomed crowds of happy customers to their fall paradise filled with ziplines, apple shooters, animals, corn pits and more."(It's a) huge space. We have 20 acres that our attractions are spanned across," said Meredith Hastings of Pinehaven Farm. "Some of our customers have coined us the 'state fair of pumpkin season' this year."MORE: Halloween events around Minnesota in 2022The farm featured a one-of-a-kind trick-or-treat scavenger hunt Sunday."We love the...
KRQE News 13
Halloween dishes with Chef Bustos
We are just days away from Halloween, but if you’re looking to celebrate a little early and have people over this weekend, we’ve got some fun food options that are easy to make and perfect for the spooky season. Chef Andrew Bustos, chef/owner, of Precision Catering, is showing...
CBS News
Halloween Photos: Harry Potter family
This is Lilliana Jennings channeling some magic for Halloween as Harry Potter. The whole family got in on the Hogwarts action. Dad Ken is Hagrid and mom Beth is Professor McGonagall.
