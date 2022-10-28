ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Rettig out as IRS commissioner

By Tobias Burns
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zcIhc_0iqVo16c00

The Treasury Department on Friday announced the departure of IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, an appointee of former President Trump whose term is set to end in mid-November.

Before Congress approves a new permanent IRS head, the agency will be headed by deputy commissioner Douglas O’Donnell as acting chief, the Treasury said.

“I want to thank Commissioner Rettig for his tireless service to the American people across two administrations, and his leadership of the IRS during the difficult and unique challenges posed by COVID-19. I am grateful to him for his partnership and efforts to ensure taxpayers had the resources they needed to make it through the pandemic,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

Rettig’s departure comes as the IRS was just awarded $80 billion over the next 10 years to go after tax cheats and modernize the agency. The funding, included in a Democratic spending package, has sparked a political fight with Republicans, who say their first bill if they win back the House majority will repeal the measure.

It would, however, be difficult to repeal the funding with a Democratic administration in the White House at least until 2024.

Rettig led the IRS as it dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and had to become the primary agency responsible for administering pandemic-related aid to American taxpayers.

This included numerous rounds of stimulus checks sent out directly to Americans, a huge administrative undertaking noted by policymakers of varying ideological stripes. It also included significant adjustments to tax credits that improved child poverty conditions in the US.

Rettig also led the agency as it dealt with accusations of politicization from both the left and the right. Democrats were angry that Rettig never released Trump’s tax returns, which are still being sought by the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee and could be delivered as soon as next week if the Supreme Court doesn’t intervene.

Democrats were also mad about the special type of intensive audits given to two former top FBI officials who became political enemies of Trump after they left office. They said that it was statistically highly suspicious that both officials should have received the audits and that it looked a lot like punishment for disloyalty.

Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), a member of the House Ways and Means Committee, had called for Rettig’s resignation in light of the audits.

“We are closer to the dawn of a new day at the IRS,” he said in a Friday statement. “The Biden administration is right to end the term of Donald Trump’s IRS commissioner. Under Mr. Rettig’s failed leadership the agency and its dedicated employees have suffered through scandal and incompetence. Americans are fed up with late refunds, unanswered calls, and a two-tier tax system.”

Republicans, meanwhile, were mad about a leak of tax returns belonging to some of the wealthiest people in America, including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, showing they don’t have to pay very much in taxes.

Republicans were also unhappy about the destruction of paper-filed tax returns in 2021.

“We write to request that you preserve all documents and communications in your custody relating to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) decision memorandum detailing the recommendation to destroy 30 million unprocessed, paper-filed informational returns around March 2021,” top Ways and Means Republican Kevin Brady (Texas) wrote to Rettig in a letter earlier in October.

“The decision to destroy information returns diligently prepared by millions of American taxpayers is ripe for congressional oversight,” Brady added.

Rettig’s departure, which was anticipated by many in the tax world, means he won’t be a part of the agency’s next phase, which Yellen described Friday as “a critical period of modernization” — and which Republicans have vowed not to let happen.

The $80 billion given to the IRS in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act will go toward increased enforcement activities such as audits and new technology as well as a beefing up of day-to-day operations as the agency deals with a backlog of millions of tax returns and unanswered phone calls initially caused by the pandemic.

“The passage of $80 billion in IRS funding over the next decade by congressional Democrats will allow the agency to answer the phones and collect what is owed by the wealthiest tax cheats to our great country,” Pascrell said in a statement on Friday.

Republicans have been furious at the prospect of increased tax enforcement, saying the additional funding will target middle-class Americans.

In August, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said new revenue agents at the IRS “are not being created to audit billionaires or giant corporations. They’re being created to audit you. The House Ways and Means Committee, the minority, has put out an estimate that under this bill, there will be 1.2 million new audits per year, with over 700,000 of those new audits falling on taxpayers making $75,000 or less. I believe personally we should abolish the IRS.”

Treasury described O’Donnell, the new acting IRS commissioner, as “a career IRS employee, having spent more than 36 years at the agency in a variety of roles.”

Before becoming deputy commissioner for services and enforcement, he served as the commissioner of the IRS large business and international division for about six years.

Updated at 6:44 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House

Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse its ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee.  Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit […]
WSAV News 3

Police arrest 45, seize guns and drugs during weekend operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah police arrested 45 people and seized guns and drugs during a weekend operation. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said operation Total Focus ran takes aim at areas and factors that lead to criminal activity and safety issues in the Hostess City. This marked the fourth operation of its kind since […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a temporary hold on Sen. Lindsey Graham’s testimony in a Georgia investigation of possible illegal interference in the 2020 election by then-President Donald Trump and his allies in the state. The court left no legal impediments in the way of Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury, now […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

SPD: man wanted for shooting at police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks

NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
WSAV News 3

Savannah mayor to deliver City of State address Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Mayor Van Johnson will deliver the 2022 State of the City address Wednesday night. The mayor is expected to highlight some of the city’s progress over the last year. Residents are encouraged to attend where they can submit questions and comments in-person. State of the city is Wednesday at 6:30 […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

These five races will determine the Senate majority

The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame with only a week to go until voters head to the polls. Republicans, needing to net only one seat, are knocking on the door as the national environment moves increasingly in their direction and some surveys show them in the lead in both Georgia and Nevada. According […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy