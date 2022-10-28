ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonos bundle deals: big savings on One, Arc, Beam and more

By Ruben Circelli
 3 days ago

The holiday season cometh, and so do the sales! Sonos is jumping on the deals train early this year, offering up big savings on bundles of Sonos speakers and soundbars , saving you hundreds of dollars over buying individually.

You can snag yourself some savings on a variety of five-star products we've loved at What Hi-Fi? , like the Sonos One , Sonos Arc , and Sonos Beam . These are great speakers with lots of features that you can get bundled together on sale.

If you're in the market for a new sound setup for your TV, check out these Sonos deals while supplies last.

Top Sonos bundle sales

Surround Set with Beam: $847 $678 at Sonos (save $169)
Get a five-star Sonos Beam Dolby Atmos soundbar alongside a pair of five-star Sonos One speakers. Together, these will offer up a great listening experience, whether it's TV, music, or anything else. Act fast and save nearly $200. View Deal

Premium Set with Beam: $1198 $958 at Sonos (save $240)
Get a five-star Sonos Beam Dolby Atmos soundbar alongside a dedicated subwoofer. Together, you've got yourself a fantastic upgrade over nearly any TV's built-in speakers. Now, you can get these for $240 off, too! View Deal

Surround Set with Arc: $1297 $1038 at Sonos (save $259)
Enjoy the five-star Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar plus a pair of five-star Sonos One speakers for a fantastic, full-featured audio setup. Listen to music, movies, and everything else in high quality while saving $259. View Deal

Premium Set with Arc: $1648 $1318 at Sonos (save $330)
Enjoy the five-star Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar alongside a dedicated subwoofer. Massively upgrade your entertainment system with just two pieces of kit you can get, right now, for $330 off on sale. View Deal

Sonos makes a variety of audio products that have earned rave reviews from us, so in general, you can expect great performance from Sonos products, whether it's the Sonos One, Sonos Beam, or Sonos Arc. All of this kit sounds great.

The Sonos One was the first-ever Sonos smart speaker, and to this day, the One is still stylish, offers up a strong, sophisticated sound, and manages to support a variety of useful features like virtual assistants and AirPlay 2.

Sonos's Arc soundbar was the company's first Dolby Atmos soundbar, and consequently, it offers up an exceptionally strong Atmos performance with a sound that's dynamic and detailed yet controlled, on top of familiar smarts.

The Sonos Beam, on the other hand, is another Atmos soundbar that comes in at half the price of an Arc, normally, that still handles Dolby Atmos well, offers up a warm and refined sound, and still has all the streaming and smart capabilities you've probably come to expect from a Sonos product.

If you're in the market for a new audio setup and don't want the hassle or expense of building out a system for yourself, check out these great Sonos bundles.

